Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Replaces Mookie Betts As Leadoff Hitter On Saturday
Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts is out of the lineup for the first time this season on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. He has been given a day off and Shohei Ohtani now slides into the leadoff spot.
On the year, Betts has hit .341 with eight home runs and 29 runs batted. He has excelled as a leadoff hitter throughout his career, hitting his 51st career leadoff home run in last night's game.
Ohtani now slides into the leadoff spot for the first time as a member of the Dodgers. He has put together an incredible season so far, hitting .358 with 13 home runs and 32 runs batted in. Ohtani has been everything the Dodgers thought he would be and more this year.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT tonight. Right-hander Walker Buehler is scheduled to take the mound for the third time this season following his return from Tommy John surgery.
Los Angeles and Cincinnati have split the first two games of the series so far.