Dodgers Sign Longtime NL West Pitcher to Minor League Contract: Report
The Dodgers have signed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a minor league contract, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Thursday:
Lyles made five scoreless appearances this season out of the Kansas City Royals' bullpen in April before he was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons. When he was activated on Saturday, the Royals released him.
Kansas City is 56-47, in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, so perhaps they simply felt there was no room for Lyles on a relatively deep pitching staff.
It's unclear whether the Dodgers have Lyles slotted for a role in their Triple-A bullpen or rotation, but they did just lose Kyle Hurt for the remainder of the season to Tommy John surgery. Hurt, like Lyles, has experience as both a starter and a reliever.
Lyles went 6-17 with a 6.28 ERA for Kansas City last year, throwing 177.2 innings across 31 starts. In his 14-year career, Lyles is 72-107 with a 5.22 ERA.
The 33-year-old right-hander has extensive experience in the National League West, having pitched for the Colorado Rockies from 2014-17, and the San Diego Padres from 2017-18.
Lyles began his career in 2011 with the Houston Astros, then was traded to the Rockies in Dec. 2013 in the deal that sent Dexter Fowler to Houston.
The Dodgers' minor league ranks have been depleted amid injuries to starters and relievers alike on the major-league level. Tyler Glasnow was activated from the 15-day IL on Wednesday to make his first start in weeks, while Clayton Kershaw is expected to make his 2024 debut Thursday against the Giants.
That still leaves starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler, and relievers Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier and Michael Grove on the injured list, along with Hurt.