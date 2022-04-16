Skip to main content
Dodgers: Tyler Anderson Explains His Dust Up and Verbal Exchange With Joey Votto

Dodgers pitchers Tyler Anderson talked about his exchange with Joe Votto in last night's game.

In a tight game, emotions sometimes run high. Even in a mid-April baseball game. But regardless of what the calendar says, hitters are never going to respond kindly to getting accidentally hit in the head. That is the exact scenario Tyler Anderson and Joe Votto found themselves in on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

In the top of the sixth inning, Anderson accidentally hit the brim of Votto's batting helmet with a poorly located pitch. The former NL MVP fell to the ground, but got up and walked to first. He had some words for Anderson on his way down the line.

After the game, Anderson addressed reporters about the incident and stated that he didn't catch what Votto was saying to him. 

"Honestly, it was really hard to tell. It was kind of loud. I threw a changeup right there that kind of slipped out and I just asked him if he was okay. I really couldn't understand what he was saying, but I think he was upset and I understand it."

Anderson clearly isn't going to hold it against Votto. 

"If I was hitting and I got hit in the helmet, I would be upset too...he just, probably in the heat of the moment responded with whatever he responded with. But overall, that's probably out of the norm for him. He's a good player and he carries himself in a really good manner. I've always respected how he's played the game...he was probably just upset and I couldn't tell you what he was saying."

It looks like Votto has already moved past the hit-by-pitch too.

Luckily, nobody was hurt, nobody got in a fight, and the show went on. 

