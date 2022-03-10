Dodgers: Yadier Alvarez Back with LA, Again

Back in February, a video of former LA top pitching prospect Yadier Alvarez popped up on the interwebs. At the time, it didn't seem like much, but the video was a bit of foreshadowing. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Alvarez earned an invite to the Dodgers minor league camp at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers signed Alvarez to a $16M deal and also had to pay an additional $16M in penalty fees for surpassing the international signing cap with his deal. At the time, LA thought that the Cuban pitcher's right-arm was worth $32M.

All that cash amounted to one Alvarez Minor League All-Star appearance followed by a slew of issues.

Alvarez battled injuries and in 2019, walked out on the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A). He's since resolved to be a more mature baseball player per Pedro Moura.

This year's minor league spring training could be Alvarez's last chance at rekindling his once promising career.

In September of 2021, the hurler made three appearances for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers. He recorded a 7.36 ERA in 3.2 IP.

As a franchise, the Dodgers have been able to fix broken pitchers. Potentially turning Alvarez's career around would be some of their finest work. Especially considering what LA has already expended financially on Alvarez.

The realistic, best case scenario for the former top prospect is to land on a Dodgers minor league club, pitch a full season in 2022, and have a shot at a bullpen spot with the big club in 2023.