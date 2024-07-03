Former Dodgers Catcher DFA'd By NL Central Squad
Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Wynns has been designated for assignment by the National League Central's Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds made the announcement on Tuesday and shared the news via Twitter/X.
With Tyler Stephenson's activation on Tuesday, following his time on the Family Medical Emergency List, Wynns was no longer needed on the big league team. The 33-year-old, who cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Louisville last month, could do the same thing this time around.
Wynns, who has been on waivers three times this year, cleared them each time, and returned to the organization. He has only had five at-bats at the MLB level this season. However, in this short time, he has recorded a .600 average, one RBI, and a 1.800 OPS, showcasing his potential.
The former Dodger was in Los Angeles for a brief time in 2023. He signed a major league deal with the Dodgers in mid-April and appeared in five games for L.A., where he had two hits in 11 at-bats before he was designated for assignment on April 30. He joined the roster amid injury issues for catcher Will Smith.
The Baltimore Orioles drafted Wynns in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The veteran catcher holds a career .229 batting average, 13 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a .607 OPS in 607 at-bats.