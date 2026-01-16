Highest-Paid Position Players in MLB: Full Breakdown After Kyle Tucker’s New Contract

The Dodgers officially won the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, signing the 28-year-old outfielder to a four-year, $240 million deal on Thursday evening. The two-time defending champions are not slowing down their high-spending ways, and have now added to Tucker to their ever-growing payroll.

Tucker’s deal not only sees the rich Dodgers get richer with talent, but sees Tucker become one of the highest-paid players in all of MLB. The four-time All-Star has cashed in after spending the 2025 campaign with the Cubs, and will look to replicate his success in Los Angeles.

As Tucker signs with the Dodgers, here’s a look at the highest-paid position players in MLB.

Who is the highest-paid position player in MLB?

Tucker is now the highest-paid position player on an annual basis as he rakes in $60 million per year with the Dodgers.

Based on total contract value, Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets last year, remains the highest-paid player in all of baseball.

Top 10 highest-paid position players in MLB

Here are the top-10 highest-paid position players in MLB ranked by annual salary.

Position Player Team Annual Salary Total Contract Value Kyle Tucker, OF Dodgers $60 million $240 million Juan Soto, RF Mets $51 million $765 million Aaron Judge, OF Yankees $40 million $360 million Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Blue Jays $35.71 million $500 million Mike Trout, OF Angels $35.54 million $426.5 million Anthony Rendon, 3B Angels* $35 million $245 million Alex Bregman, 3B Cubs $35 million $175 million Francisco Lindor, SS Mets $34.1 million $341 million Carlos Correa, 3B Astros $33.33 million $200 million Corey Seager, SS Rangers $32.5 million $325 million

*Anthony Rendon will not play for the Angels in 2026

Kyle Tucker’s deal made him the highest-paid position player in all of MLB, and second-highest among all positions. He only trails new teammate and four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who makes $70 million per year while pitching and hitting for the Dodgers. Since Tucker only signed for four years though, he ranks 21st in total contract value.

Tucker is the latest free agent to agree to a massive deal this offseason after third baseman Alex Bregman signed with the Cubs on a five-year, $175 million deal over the weekend. Bregman ranks sixth in annual salary at $35 million per year.

How MLB salaries compare by position

Outside of the unicorn Ohtani, four of the five highest-paid position players on an annual basis all play in the outfield, while first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trails in fourth place.

Tucker is now making nearly $20 million more annually than the highest-paid pitcher, Zack Wheeler, who is earning $42 million each year with the Phillies. Overall, the highest-paid pitchers do get paid in a similar range to the highest-paid position players not named Tucker or Soto.

The positions that trail these salaries the most are second base and catcher. Padres’ Xander Bogaerts is listed as the highest-paid second baseman at $25.45 million per year, but he has primarily played shortstop since joining San Diego. After Bogaerts, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Mets second baseman Marcus Semien earn $25 million per year. Meanwhile, Mariners star Cal Raleigh is the league’s highest-paid catcher at $17.5 million per year.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated