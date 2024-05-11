Former Dodgers Pitcher Released By Reigning World Series Champions
The Texas Rangers released former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy. Duffy spent one-plus with the Dodger organization after a mid-season trade in 2021.
The Rangers released the southpaw after a horrid start for the team's Triple-A affiliate, Round Rock Express. Duffy held a 5.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.
The 35-year-old southpaw, who did not play a single game for the Dodgers big league club, has been plagued by injuries. He suffered a series of setbacks with his flexor tendon, initially injuring it in May 2021 while playing for the Kansas City Royals. He has not pitched in the big leagues since 2021, and it will be an uphill battle for the lefty to get back to The Show.
The Dodgers traded for Duffy before the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for reliever Zach Willeman. He didn't pitch for the rest of the 2021 season. In March 2022, the Dodgers signed /Duffy to a one-year contract with an additional club option year.
However, the team placed him on the 60-day injured list to start the season, and they failed to pitch for the 111-win Dodgers that season. Instead, he made apprentices for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, Class A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, and Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He registered a 5.40 ERA for the three teams with 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
For his career, Duffy has a 3.95 ERA, 1,048 strikeouts, and a 68-68 record. He was part of the Royals' 2015 World Series team.
