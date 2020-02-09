InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Local Artists' Tribute to Lakers' Kobe Bryant

Howard Cole

It's been two weeks since we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and their seven beautiful co-passengers. And it still hurts. I'm in the West Valley, it's Sunday morning and the weather is all too familiar.

While I don't cover the Lakers, I'm a lifelong fan and wanted to share something with my community. So I asked four Southern California-based artists, including two photographers and Lakers fans all, to show us their Kobe works from years past. And here they are.

The three below are from Stanley Silver. Directly below is SHAQ and KOBE Oil and Sand (Santa Monica and Venice beach) on Canvas 48” x 60", and the only one that is still available for purchase. Below that is KOBE Oil on Canvas 48” x 36" and KOBE II Oil on Canvas 60” x 36".

Stan4.jpe
Stan1.jpe
Stan2.jpe

Below are three photographs from California State University, Northridge professor David Blumenkrantz. The first is Victory Parade, 2009. Below that are Lakers vs. Clippers 1, 2015 and Lakers vs. Clippers 2, 2015.

Kobe1
Kobe2
Kobe3

Next are from charcoal and pastel artist Dave Hobrect. Kobe or KG?, followed by three photos of Untitled, about which Dave told me this:

"My most recent painting of Kobe is a special one. I just painted it in October. I collaborated with the head photographer at Staples and the Lakers' Andy Bernstein. Kobe signed it for us to help raise money for a great cause, the Walking Strong Foundation. I painted it using multiple references from Andy’s archives. The light I put in him now takes and entire new meaning.

"My son and I picked it up at [Kobe's] offices in Newport Beach. What an incredible office ... full of art and creativity. Notice the signature? He signed his first and last name very clearly. Most sigs I’ve seen he only signs Kobe. This painting was signed by Kobe, Andy and myself. Wondering if this is the last piece of art he signed?"

Holbrect1
Holbrect3

Finally and sadly, photographer and Calabasas resident Eric Zumstein snapped this one: "When I took this picture I had no idea who was on board."

EricZumstein
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
K.D.F. 1974
K.D.F. 1974

It has been over two weeks but I still can't believe Kobe Bryant is gone. He certainly helped made collecting basketball cards fun again. I will keep all of the Kobe Bryant rookie cards forever. Rest in the peace Black Mamba.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential Trade Partners for Dodgers' Joc Pederson

With Stripling returning with his little $2.1 million price tag, trading Pederson appears to be the immediate goal. Joc is also a bargain at $7.75 million and L.A. should move quickly.

Howard Cole

by

jeremyv98

Dodgers' 40-man Roster is Rarely the Problem it's Made Out to Be

The Dodgers could begin the season with this exact 40-man roster and not lose a minute of sleep over it. Barring injury, the group is capable of winning the World Series, long lenses and buzzers notwithstanding.

Howard Cole

Two Good Dodgers Trades are Done, a Bad one is Toast

We have liftoff! If the Red Sox don't monkey-wrench the thing again because of a previously-undetected Alex Verdugo sprained eyelash, that is.

Howard Cole

by

Hawk Solo

New SI Site Devoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers Launches Today

Analysis, commentary, old stats, new stats; Inside the Dodgers is your go-to site for interesting Dodgers content.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Jimmy Nelson

Since I'm better at apologizing than A.J. Hinch, I'm going to say "I'm sorry" for this in advance, because it's going to be harsh. Jimmy Nelson is a poor man's Tom Koehler. Or a rich man's Brandon Beachy.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

A.J. Hinch Apologizes for Sign Stealing Scandal, Badly

The result is a thinly-veiled public relations effort – a professional, in-real-time crisis management campaign – to begin to rebuild a man's image. The end game is about getting a career back. And that's not an apology. Not really.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Avoid Arbitration as Usual, This Time with Chris Taylor

Prior to Joc Pederson's arbitration hearing yesterday (which he lost), the last time the club and player faced a supposedly impartial judge to decide a salary was in 2007. With Joe Beimel.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Gambling: Early numbers for MVP and Cy Young.

SportsBetting.ag lists Mookie Betts as a 5/1 favorite to win the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Cody Bellinger is at 8/1.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Sign Max Muncy to Contract Extension

It's a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2023. The money is to be spread around this way: A $4.5 million signing bonus up front, a $1 million salary this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Fleece Red Sox for Mookie Betts, Lose to Angels in Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling Trade

Initial thoughts on the Betts deal? Great trade. Thoughts after having thought about it a while? Great trade.

Howard Cole

by

Capturedbyfire67