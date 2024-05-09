Recently Traded Dodgers Pitcher Hits IL for First Time With New Team
Former Los Angeles Dodger Ryan Pepiot has landed on the injured list with his new team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Pepiot, who was part of the Dodgers' trade for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot (who has since been traded to the Minnesota Twins) in exchange for himself and Jonny DeLuca last December, landed on the 15-day IL with an injured calf.
Pepiot was unfortunately struck in the calf by a 107.5-mph line drive on Sunday. A scan revealed he has no broken bones, but a bruised calf. The swelling has gone down for Pepiot since Sunday, but he still needs time to heal. The Rays' Taj Bradley, who has been recovering from a right pectoral strain to begin the year, will fill in for Pepiot, per the Associated Press.
The former Dodger had started seven games for the Rays this season, going 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA. The 26-year-old previously started for Los Angeles in 10 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He went 3-0 with a 3.47 ERA in 2022 after making his debut on May 11. He missed most of the 2023 season while dealing with an oblique injury, but went 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA after returning in August.
Glasnow, meanwhile, is excelling as the Dodgers' ace. He is 6-1 as a starter for Los Angeles with a 2.70 ERA and 63 strikeouts. His strikeouts are tied for first in MLB, and his ERA ranks 20th. He's not just come into the season more consistent than ever, but is growing into one of MLB's best pitchers this season.
Pepiot and Glasnow will each have the chance to face off against their former team when the Dodgers and Rays face off for a three-game series in late August.