The Dodgers' 7-9 Spots In the Batting Order Are a Problem Again
With a team as talented as the Dodgers, sometimes things can look like an issue when they really are not. For example, Freddie Freeman is struggling at the plate, but only by his insanely high standards. He still leads all first basemen in on-base percentage and ranks third in OPS.
However, the bottom of the Dodgers lineup has been an issue this season by any standard. The seven through nine hitters rank 27th in wRC+ (62) and 29th in OPS (.554). Only the Chicago White Sox have a lower OPS (.544) at the bottom of their lineup.
These struggles, along with an injury to Jason Heyward, led the team to call up prospect Andy Pages. Initially, he was a breath of fresh air and watching the seven through nine hitters was not as painful.
He has regressed, though, since his hot start and the issues at the bottom of the lineup have resurfaced. In his last 18 games, Pages is slashing .139/.186/.200 with only two extra-base hits.
As great as the top of the lineup can be, it's being heavily weighed down and the team needs to do something to address it. The farm system does not have any real options either. The team called up Miguel Vargas, but he will likely get sent back down once Max Muncy returns.
With the trade deadline in two months, it seems that the Dodgers will have to use that to bolster their lineup. They would not have to trade for anyone substantial either. With how top-heavy the lineup already is, a league-average hitter would go a long way.