Who's Starting Game 1 For the Dodgers in the NLDS?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be starting Shohei Ohtani for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series, per manager Dave Roberts.
Ohtani was set to pitch in Game 3 of the Dodgers' series against the Cincinnati Reds if needed, but the team managed to take care of business in just two games.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Can't Believe Clayton Kershaw is Retiring
This story will be updated....
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.
Published