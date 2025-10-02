Inside The Dodgers

Who's Starting Game 1 For the Dodgers in the NLDS?

Nelson Espinal

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be starting Shohei Ohtani for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series, per manager Dave Roberts.

Ohtani was set to pitch in Game 3 of the Dodgers' series against the Cincinnati Reds if needed, but the team managed to take care of business in just two games.

