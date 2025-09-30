Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Can't Believe Clayton Kershaw is Retiring
Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw recently announced his retirement from the game of baseball at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
A fellow superstar on the roster, Shohei Ohtani, spoke on what it means for the three-time Cy Young award winner to end such an illustrious career, especially after a strong outing during the final regular season start of his career.
“It’s hard to imagine he’s retiring after such a great outing,” Ohtani said to SportsNet LA through interpreter Will Ireton. “Just a great body of work he’s done over the years.”
Kershaw threw 5.1 scoreless innings, punching out seven, and allowing just one walk against the powerhouse Seattle Mariners in the final regular season start of his career. Ohtani did his part on the way to the 6-1 victory, smashing his 55th home run of the season, both a career-high for the superstar and a franchise-high for LA.
The 11-time All-Star will leave an enormous void in the game of baseball and a long list of accomplishments, but he has been a pivotal piece of the Dodgers rotation this year and a dependable pitcher in a season when depth had seemingly never been worse.
Kershaw posted a 3.36 ERA across 112.2 innings of work, along with an ERA+ of 124, putting him about 25 percent better than league average.
Across his 18 seasons in LA, Kershaw has just a 2.53 ERA, 3,052 strikeouts, and over 2,855 innings pitched. In addition to the three Cy Young awards and 11 All-Star honors, Kershaw has five ERA titles, a Gold Glove award, an MVP, and a pair of World Series rings.
Will Clayton Kershaw Pitch in the Postseason for the Dodgers?
Although he was left off the Wild Card series roster due to pitching on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will be on the roster for the National League Divisional Series assuming LA advances.
As for his role?
“I can see him starting a game. I can see him coming in for a short burst. I can see him in long relief,” Roberts said. “I don’t think anyone can predict how that’s gonna play out. We gotta get through the Wild Card series, and see who’s standing after that.”
