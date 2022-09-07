Former SF Giants prospect designated for assignment by Cubs

Oh, what woes a year can bring in baseball. At this time last year, right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro was in the middle of a fantastic season in the SF Giants organization. Today, Castro was designated for assignment for the second time this year, this time by the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs claimed Castro off waivers from the Giants at the beginning of August. He struggled mightily this year with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, posting a 5.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched with 24 walks. Castro had never before struggled that much to limit free passes.

After two shutout innings with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, Castro was promoted to their big-league bullpen. Over the past month,

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

After standing out at the alternate site in 2020, Castro was a standout at big-league spring training. Only 22 at the time, Castro had never pitched in full-season ball prior to last year, but after moving to the bullpen, he was showing a fastball that could reach the upper-90s alongside a plus breaking ball.