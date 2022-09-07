Skip to main content

Former SF Giants prospect Kervin Castro designated for assignment by Cubs

Just over a month after claiming Kervin Castro from the SF Giants, the Chicago Cubs designated the young right-handed pitcher for assignment.

Oh, what woes a year can bring in baseball. At this time last year, right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro was in the middle of a fantastic season in the SF Giants organization. Today, Castro was designated for assignment for the second time this year, this time by the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs claimed Castro off waivers from the Giants at the beginning of August. He struggled mightily this year with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, posting a 5.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched with 24 walks. Castro had never before struggled that much to limit free passes.

After two shutout innings with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, Castro was promoted to their big-league bullpen. Over the past month,

SF Giants pitcher Kervin Castro throws a pitch in the 2021 NLDS against the Dodgers.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

After standing out at the alternate site in 2020, Castro was a standout at big-league spring training. Only 22 at the time, Castro had never pitched in full-season ball prior to last year, but after moving to the bullpen, he was showing a fastball that could reach the upper-90s alongside a plus breaking ball.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs

SF Giants pitcher Kervin Castro throws a pitch in the 2021 NLDS against the Dodgers.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants prospect designated for assignment by Cubs

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants catcher Joey Bart and Dodgers slugger Max Muncy watch a home run.
San Francisco Giants News

Lewis Brinson homers again, but SF Giants lose 6-3 to Dodgers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson runs the bases after hitting a home run.
San Francisco Giants News

WATCH: SF Giants OF Lewis Brinson leads off Tuesday's game with a home run

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants catcher Joey Bart hits a single.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants activate C Joey Bart from injured list, DFA Andrew Knapp

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Steven Duggar celebrates after a walk-off win.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants outfielder Steven Duggar becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi
Minor league advocate Matt Paré during his playing days in the SF Giants farm system.
San Francisco Giants News

MLBPA reaches milestone in its effort to unionize minor leaguers

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospects named Pitcher of the Week at Single-A & High-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants place OF Austin Slater on IL, recall RHP Yunior Marte

By Marc Delucchi