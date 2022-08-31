Welcome to Giants Baseball Insider

My name is Marc Delucchi and I have been working as a freelance sports journalist since 2018, primarily covering the Giants and other prominent Bay Area sports teams. I am excited to announce that I have teamed up with FanNation to finally launch a site focused on covering the SF Giants!

A second-generation Giants fan, I have previously covered the Giants for Around the Foghorn and McCovey Chronicles with a particular focus on the organization's farm system. But don't worry, Giants Baseball Insider will follow more than just the minor leaguers.

We will cover all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Giants with an added layer of analysis. For now, as the regular season comes to a close, I will be the sole writer on the site. However, we will begin adding an exciting group of contributors over the next few months as we prepare for exciting offseason coverage.

Obviously the Giants 2022 campaign has stalled after a promising start. Now a Hail Mary away from postseason contention, it looks like San Francisco will be missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years. Still, the next few months will be critical for the franchise's future.

The Giants face several critical decisions this offseason. Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson have been exceptional this season in San Francisco but will likely become free agents at the end of the year. Will the Giants make an effort to extend either player?

What about other less-proven contributors like Luis Gonzalez, Joey Bart, and Jakob Junis? How each of them close the season could impact how the Giants approach this offseason at several prominent positions.

Whether it's the biggest storylines in free agency or a sleeper prospect deep in the SF Giants farm system, we will have it covered right here at Giants Baseball Insider.

