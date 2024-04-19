Executives Were 'Blown Away’ With San Francisco Giants 2022 First-Round Pick
The San Francisco Giants have called up Reggie Crawford to Double-A. The former first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has been viewed as a potential two-way player, but impressed executives on the mound, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.
Crawford, who played college baseball at UConn, has 14 appearances on the mound in his professional career. In his 20.0 innings of work, he's allowed six earned runs and 11 walks. Despite the walk numbers being high, the left-hander has struck out an impressive 33 hitters in his short sample size.
Ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, the 30th overall pick was viewed as a risk/reward prospect.
In college, he pitched just 8.0 innings between two seasons. Offensively, he was as good as they come, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 62 during his final season. He planned on transferring to Tennessee but decided to enter the professional ranks after signing for nearly $2.3 million.
If it wasn't for Tommy John surgery in November and missing the entire 2022 season, Crawford could be in a much different position than he currently is. Given his play throughout his young career, dating back to high school, it's safe to say he would've succeeded if it wasn't for the injury.
When at his best, the 6-foot-4 flame thrower can get it up to 100 MPH. He sits around 95-97 and has a slider that touches the upper 80s. A physical athlete, the 23-year-old has a chance to be special if he can continue throwing the way he has.