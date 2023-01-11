It's the end of an era for the SF Giants, as longtime first baseman Brandon Belt signed a one-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

A final remaining piece of the SF Giants world series dynasty, Brandon Belt, is headed for Toronto. The veteran first baseman has agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt's agreement with the Blue Jays was first reported by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. With his departure, Brandon Crawford is the only remaining player on the Giants who has won a World Series with the team.

SF Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. (2022) Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Belt, who is 34 years old, spent 12 years with the Giants, helping the team to two championships, and earning an All-Star selection in 2016. A career .261 hitter, he hit 175 home runs over his tenure in the orange and black – just one shy of Will Clark, and coming in at number 10 in franchise history.

The longtime first baseman was one of the most hotly debated pieces of the Giants championship era. Proving to have an energetic clubhouse presence, keen batter’s eye lending to walks, and powerful swing when healthy, he quickly became a fan favorite among many. His lanky stature earned him the nickname “Baby Giraffe” in his 2011 rookie season.

But many other fans felt disappointed by his struggling knee health and propensity to strike out in what felt like key moments. The ongoing discussion led to what were colloquially known as the “Belt Wars,” with fans arguing over the importance of his contributions.

One such (undebatable) contribution came in the 2014 National League Divisional Series against the Washington Nationals. The score was tied going into the top of the 18th inning before Belt hammered a solo home run off Tanner Roark, which the Nationals could not come back from. The Giants would go on to win the series, and their third championship in five years.

He also had a resurgent year in 2021, hitting 29 home runs in just 97 games and helping lead the team to a franchise-history 107 wins. He’d even named himself team “captain,” eliciting a wildly positive response from his teammates, who seemed to appreciate his hilarious antics. The team appeared to have magical chemistry in the clubhouse and on the field. It's hard not to wonder if the Giants would have found their way past the Dodgers in the postseason if Belt had not suffered a season-ending thumb injury.

But in 2022, he struggled with production again, his ongoing knee injuries plagued him once more. In September, he made the decision to have season-ending surgery, announcing on a broadcast that he’d love to come back to the Giants, but understood if he’d played his last game in the orange and black.

According to Slusser, the Giants were in conversation with Belt, but failed to reach a consensus with him before the Blue Jays. Belt’s physical has been cleared by the team, his knee back at full health after his surgery in 2022.

Belt’s departure is yet another piece of what has been a rather disappointing offseason for many Giants fans, after losing out on Aaron Judge and walking away from the Carlos Correa deal. Despite this, the SF Giants have added several fresh faces to the roster that many fans hope will fill the Brandon Belt-sized hole in their hearts. Still, fanbases are usually willing to give up nostalgia for stars, but the Giants fanbase lost out on both this winter.