Jon Heyman burns SF Giants fans with erroneous tweet

With two words, Jon Heyman ignited the hopes of long-suffering SF Giants fans: “Arson Judge.”

For seven blissful minutes, Giants fans were fired up. While the Giants’ pursuits of Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Bryce Harper all fell just short, this time the boys in black and orange had smoked the mighty Yankees! Finally, the home run hitting torch had been passed from Barry Bonds to Aaron “Arson” Judge.

Sadly, it didn’t last.

Like a moth to the flame, the Giants are drawn to slugging outfielders. And like the proverbial moth, they always get burned. The confirmation that Judge was returning to the Yankees simply poured cold water on the team’s dying hopes - every experienced Giants fan knows that when the Giants go after a former or future MVP, where there’s smoke, there’s ashes.

Who do we feel worst for? That would be broadcaster Duane Kuiper, who heard from his son that Judge was a Giant - and then Cole couldn’t reach him to tell him it wasn’t happening. Poor Kuip was sitting poolside, looking forward to a year of “He hits it high…” home run calls, only to wake up and realize he had to start coming up with folksy anecdotes about Mitch Haniger.

Arson Judge’s new deal will cost the Yankees $360 million over nine years, almost as much as the $2 billion that the crime of arson costs the United States economy every year. Now the Giants will turn their attention to almost signing Carlos Correa, coming up $15 million short of Carlos Rodón’s contract demands, and providing leverage for Dansby Swanson to get an extra year on his deal with the Atlanta Braves.

As a final sick burn, Heyman revealed the Giants had matched the Yankees 9/360M bid, but Judge wanted to be a Yankee too much.

The Arson Judge pursuit has gone up in smoke, but the SF Giants’ free agency hopes are still flickering. That is, until Heyman snuffs them out again.