Former SF Giants reliever Jarlín García signs with Pirates

After three largely successful years, former SF Giants reliever Jarlín García's tenure in San Francisco has come to an end. Earlier today, García signed a one-year deal, $2.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The contract includes a club option for 2024 worth $3.25 million. García joins a young Pirates bullpen that has lacked reliable left-handed pitchers.

García comes off of a wildly inconsistent 2022 with jarring month-to-month splits. García started out hot, holding opponents to a .491 OPS in April and March, and then outdoing himself in May, reducing that number to a minuscule .236 OPS.

Unfortunately, a decline in stuff, partially attributable to an extremely overworked bullpen, saw his June and July OPS figures skyrocket to .934 and .981, respectively. He bounced back with a terrific August, striking out 18 while only walking 1, but a middling final month convinced the Giants to non-tender him this offseason.

Despite the inconsistency, García recorded a 3.74 ERA in 65 innings (58 appearances) with 56 strikeouts and 18 walks. Over his three seasons with the Giants, though, he posted a 2.84 ERA across 152 innings.

García holds tremendous potential as a middle-inning lefty reliever in a settled bullpen. Asking him to close the 8th or 9th innings consistently is almost certainly above his pay grade, but there's a reason he was one of five Giants relievers in 2021 to put up an ERA+ of at least 150 in 50 or more innings pitched.

Go back to 2020, in a smaller sample, and you'll find one of the most incredible stats you'll ever see - García recorded an ERA+ of 884, nearly nine times as effective as a league-average reliever. Last year's National League Reliever of the Year, Edwin Diaz - who just signed a $100 million contract - put up a "mere" 297 ERA+ in 2022. That's why even with his intermittent struggles last year, García still finds himself in the top 30 on San Francisco's all-time ERA leaderboard.

If Jarlín García can return his command closer to his form early in his SF Giants tenure, he should be a valuable component of the Pirates' bullpen. Given Pittsburgh's struggles, he could be a possible trade chip come mid-season.