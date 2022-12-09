Former SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones signs with Tigers

Longtime SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones has agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers. The news was first reported by Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. Rincones signed with the Giants as an international free agent in the 2015-16 cycle and had spent his entire career in the organization. Now, he will follow former Giants general manager Scott Harris to Detroit.

Diego Rincones celebrates a walk-off home run with the Venezuelan National Team. (2021) Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Rincones has been crushing the Venezuelan Winter League this season, hitting .331/.414/.523 with 7 home runs and more walks (12) than strikeouts (9) in 152 plate appearances. While the VWL is not as competitive as LIDOM in the Dominican Republic, Rincones is more than five years younger than the average player in the league.

Rincones posted a .294/.377/.515 triple-slash with 15 home runs in 77 games between the Giants High-A and Double-A affiliates in his age-22 season. One of the youngest hitters in the Double-A Eastern League, Rincones was looking like one of the best-hitting prospects in the organization.

2022 was tougher for Rincones. He dealt with a series of injuries throughout the season, including an early-season wrist ailment that sapped him of his power. He played 91 games at Double-A Richmond, but posted a middling .258/.306/.383 line. However, he hit .293/.336/.471 with an 11.9% strikeout rate after June 1st.

Rincones has an elite arm in the outfield, but is a below-average runner with limited range that limits his defensive potential. His arm makes him playable in right field in small parks, but he'll likely be limited to left field and designated hitting if he reaches the majors.

Not set to turn 24 until next July, Diego Rincones is still relatively young for a prospect who has already reached Double-A and had offensive success. The combination of his track record and current success at the Venezuelan Winter League makes him an intriguing addition for a Tigers organization that lacks productive big-league hitters.