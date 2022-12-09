Former SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones signs with Tigers

Skip to main content

Former SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones signs milb deal with Tigers

Longtime SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones has signed a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Longtime SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones has agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers. The news was first reported by Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. Rincones signed with the Giants as an international free agent in the 2015-16 cycle and had spent his entire career in the organization. Now, he will follow former Giants general manager Scott Harris to Detroit.

SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones celebrates a walk-off home run with the Venezuelan National Team. (2021)

Diego Rincones celebrates a walk-off home run with the Venezuelan National Team. (2021)

Rincones has been crushing the Venezuelan Winter League this season, hitting .331/.414/.523 with 7 home runs and more walks (12) than strikeouts (9) in 152 plate appearances. While the VWL is not as competitive as LIDOM in the Dominican Republic, Rincones is more than five years younger than the average player in the league.

Rincones posted a .294/.377/.515 triple-slash with 15 home runs in 77 games between the Giants High-A and Double-A affiliates in his age-22 season. One of the youngest hitters in the Double-A Eastern League, Rincones was looking like one of the best-hitting prospects in the organization.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022 was tougher for Rincones. He dealt with a series of injuries throughout the season, including an early-season wrist ailment that sapped him of his power. He played 91 games at Double-A Richmond, but posted a middling .258/.306/.383 line. However, he hit .293/.336/.471 with an 11.9% strikeout rate after June 1st.

Rincones has an elite arm in the outfield, but is a below-average runner with limited range that limits his defensive potential. His arm makes him playable in right field in small parks, but he'll likely be limited to left field and designated hitting if he reaches the majors.

Not set to turn 24 until next July, Diego Rincones is still relatively young for a prospect who has already reached Double-A and had offensive success. The combination of his track record and current success at the Venezuelan Winter League makes him an intriguing addition for a Tigers organization that lacks productive big-league hitters.

In This Article (2)

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants outfielder prospect Diego Rincones fields a fly ball for the Venezuelan National Team. (2021)
San Francisco Giants News

Former SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones signs with Tigers

By Marc Delucchi
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa smiles as he jogs to the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: SF Giants are 'front-runners' to sign SS Carlos Correa

By Sean Keane
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy pulls a pitch to the left side of the infield. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: SF Giants interested in trading for A’s C Sean Murphy

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge running the bases. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

Jon Heyman burns SF Giants fans with erroneous tweet

By Sean Keane
SF Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: SF Giants "remain in the hunt" for LHP Carlos Rodón

By Natasha Welingkar
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire C Blake Sabol from Reds for cash & PTBNL

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants pass on Rule 5 Draft, lose RHP Nick Avila to White Sox

By Marc Delucchi
Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants were finalists for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen

By Marc Delucchi