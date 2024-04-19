San Francisco Giants Ace Does Something He’s Never Done Before
When Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants, confidence is felt in the entire team. Arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball, the right-hander had his struggles in two of his first three starts, entering his fourth start on April 13 with a 4.86 ERA.
In typical Webb fashion, he threw 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, doing what was needed to give his team a chance to win. To follow up his impressive start, he allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out five in a dominant performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
The gem helped the Giants come away with a 5-0 win, winning their third contest in their last four games.
Webb's 19 consecutive outs against the Diamondbacks was something he'd never done before, as his previous record was 16 straight outs. The dominance on Thursday night was clear, carrying his team to a win.
Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski told Sonja Chen of MLB.com that, "unfortunately" the team has come to expect this from Webb.
After posting three seasons in a row with an ERA of 3.25 or below, Webb's start to the season wasn't much to worry about. While he gave up 10 hits in one outing and five runs in another, he's one of the players on this roster who should be trusted.
A few of his advanced statistics are down, but he still has an above-average pitching run value, fastball run value, breaking ball run value, and offspeed run value, according to Baseball Savant.
Perhaps better than anyone in baseball at keeping the ball on the ground, the California native has a ground ball percentage in the 88th percentile. If that continues, Webb should continue finding the success he has.