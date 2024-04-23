San Francisco Giants Could Be Prime Trade Candidate for Former MVP
The start of the season for the San Francisco Giants has been tough, but the team sits just two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Offensively, the Giants have been average to start the year. They're sitting among league average in nearly every major hitting category. If they want to be the team they're looking to be, that needs to improve. Factor in some of the slow starts from their top players, flipping the script on that side of the baseball seems probable.
If San Francisco wants to make a big splash, they could look to complete a trade before the trade deadline. Finding a power bat should be their priority and a first baseman who could give them that might be available.
Depending on who's pitching, the Giants are using Wilmer Flores and Lamonte Wade Jr. at first base. Wade has swung the bat well, slashing .358/.453/.472, but has just one home run. Flores, slashing .207/.294/.259, has yet to hit a home run this season.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted seven early MLB trade deadline moves, predicting that Paul Goldschmidt will get traded.
If Goldschmidt does get moved, he'd be an ideal target for San Francisco. With a roster already filled with veteran players, adding another one, especially one who can do what he's done offensively, would bring another boost to this lineup.
The 2022 MVP has struggled this season, slashing .195/.298/.268 with two home runs. However, the Texas native has been one of the best hitters in baseball over his 14-year MLB career and should find himself at the plate soon.