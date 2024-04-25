San Francisco Giants Get High Valuation After Minority Stake Is Up For Sale
The last time the San Francisco Giants won the World Series was in 2014.
Since that point, they've only made the playoffs two times and won just one round in 2016 when they advanced to the National League Division Round and lost in four games.
Despite the lack of overall success, that hasn't stopped the Giants from being viewed as one of the most valuable teams in Major League Baseball.
Not only have they run a profitable operation, but they have also reinvested in areas around their ballpark located on the waterfront.
How much they might be worth was relatively unknown until a minority stake of less than 5% went up for sale according to Giles Turner of Bloomberg.
"A small stake in the San Francisco Giants is for sale at a price that could value the team at about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter," he reported.
Turner also said that this stake is related to estate planning.
Overall, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
The Baltimore Orioles were just sold for roughly $1.73 billion and San Francisco is viewed as a much more valuable franchise based on their profitability and location.
What makes the Giants unique, however, is that there are around 30 partners who own a stake, with the largest being owned by Charles B. Johnson around the 25% mark.
None of this really matters unless there are multiple people involved looking to sell their position with the organization, which is why it wasn't really known what San Francisco would be valued at if it were to be sold.
Turner said that team spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment regarding the reported stake being up for sale, so it's unknown if there will be someone else who buys into the Giants' ownership group or who might be looking to leave.
San Francisco has routinely spent above the league average in payroll, so they have also taken their profits and invested it back into the team.
That was on display this offseason when they were hunting for some of the best players on the open market and were able to upgrade their roster despite not landing some of their high-profile targets.
They're hoping that their additions will get them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and give them a shot to bring home a championship for the first time in a decade.