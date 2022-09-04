WATCH: SF Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson records his first career MLB hit

Sunday's game between the SF Giants and Philadelphia Phillies is going to be particularly memorable for Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson. The longtime minor leaguer recorded his first career MLB hit in the fourth inning against Phillies starter Ranger Suárez, lining a 0-1 cutter into right field for a single.

Giants catcher Austin Wynns was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play, but not before LaMonte Wade Jr. crossed home plate and gave Johnson his first big-league RBI as well.

Here's the full highlight, courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area:

The Giants recalled Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. He made his big-league debut earlier this year with San Francisco but was unable to get his first hit before he was optioned back to the minors. Johnson has batted .290/.371/.401 with 29 steals (34 attempts) in 95 games this season with the River Cats.

The Giants selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Sam Houston State. A 26-year-old outfielder known for his ability to wreak havoc on the bases alongside excellent defense, Johnson has slowly worked his way up the organization's minor-league ranks. Over his minor-league career, Johnson has a .275/.361/.375 triple-slash with 141 stolen bases.

SF Giants fans are surely hoping Bryce Johnson's hit on Sunday is the first of many in a long big-league career.