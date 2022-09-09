Skip to main content

SF Giants: Carlos Rodón sets two franchise records for strikeouts

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón set a pair of single-season franchise records in his start against the Cubs on Friday.

The SF Giants have a pair of new single-season strikeout records. Carlos Rodón set two new records in his start on Friday against the Cubs.

Rodón's ninth strikeout in the outing gave him the new franchise single-season strikeout record for a pitcher in their first season with the team. Then, when Rodón recorded his tenth strikeout of the day, he set a new record for outings in a season with double-digit Ks.

Sam Jones held the previous franchise record for strikeouts in a player's first season with the Giants. Jones struck out 209 hitters in 1959 in 270.2 innings pitched. Jones led the league in ERA that season and finished second in National League Cy Young voting. Rodón needed less than 170 innings to match Jones' strikeout total this season.

SF Giants starter Carlos Rodón
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rodón was tied with Jason Schmidt (2004) and Tim Lincecum (2009) for the single-season record for double-digit strikeout games with nine. He now is alone atop the leaderboard with 10 such starts this season and still has a chance to have even more.

Rodón has been fantastic this season with the Giants. After signing a two-year, $44 million contract with San Francisco this offseason, he emerged as one of the best starters in the National League. Entering Friday, he had 201 strikeouts in 157.1 innings pitched alongside a 2.92 ERA and similarly excellent ERA estimators (2.82 xERA, 2.33 FIP, and 3.03 xFIP).

Carlos Rodón is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason and become a free agent. We took a look at how much it could cost the SF Giants to keep him in San Francisco earlier this week. He only further solidified his market on Friday.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon

SF Giants starter Carlos Rodón
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Carlos Rodón sets two franchise records for strikeouts

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Yermín Mercedes
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants DFA Yermín Mercedes, outright him to Triple-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants utility man Austin Dean taking a swing with the Cardinals.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants add former Cardinals OF Austin Dean to MLB roster

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants: How much will Carlos Rodón's contract cost this offseason?

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Brewers scoreboard operator jokes about Joc Pederson's Fantasy Football expertise

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. slides into home plate against the Brewers.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants hitters overpowered by Corbin Burnes, fall to Brewers 2-1

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jogging into the dugout between innings.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Brandon Crawford nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall Sean Hjelle from Triple-A for doubleheader

By Marc Delucchi