SF Giants use portraits drawn by children who have faced a cancer diagnosis on scoreboard

The SF Giants used drawings by children who have faced a cancer diagnosis for each player's headshot on the scoreboard at Oracle Park on Friday.

The SF Giants took a fantastic opportunity on Major League Baseball's Childhood Cancer Awareness Day to give several kids a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Friday. Instead of showing players' headshots on the scoreboard in center field at Oracle Park the Giants used player portraits drawn by children who have faced a cancer diagnosis. The drawings were provided by Kids & Art, Family House, Camp Okizu, and the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital. NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic and San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser each shared pictures of some of the drawings on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of their favorites:

September is recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by childhood cancer organizations around the world. MLB has raised awareness for childhood cancer with a leaguewide Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in each of the past seven years. The events are held in collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer.

All on-field personnel (players, managers, coaches, umpires, etc.) are wearing gold ribbon decals and wristbands leaguewide on Friday as part of the event. The Giants welcomed oncology nurses, doctors, and families with children living with cancer to Friday's game as guests. They all received a video welcome on the scoreboard. Brandon Crawford's family and Tiny Turnip provided special T-shirts to the kids and their families.

