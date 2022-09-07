SF Giants pour one out for 2022 season, hire Master Sommelier

While SF Giants fans are anxiously awaiting some big on-field acquisitions this offseason, the franchise made a big addition to their off-field staff this week. According to a team press release, the Giants became the first professional sports team in the world to have a Master Sommelier on staff. The team has partnered with Evan Goldstein-one of just 269 Master Sommeliers in the world-to "further elevate the exceptional existing wine program at Oracle Park."

A lifelong Giants fan, Goldstein will take on several tasks. He will lead in-person and virtual wine tasting sessions with certain Giants customers, organize wine pairings with the food offered at Oracle Park, create wine-centered programs for the Giants community (e.g. wine country field trips, member programming, and other wine-related activations), and work with current and former Giants players in the wine industry to showcase their pursuits.

Goldstein is currently the president and chief wine officer at Full Circle Wine Solutions, a San Francisco-based company that works to tailor wine programs for brands. He became the eighth American Master Sommelier in 1987 and has since led wine programs at some of the top hospitality schools in the world. He has written several books on wine and the wine industry and was last ranked on IntoWine.com's list of the 100 most influential people in the U.S. wine industry in 2018.

The Giants did not discuss any of the pricing on the events that Goldstein will be leading, and one has to imagine they will be extremely exclusive. However, for wine buffs at the ballpark, it sounds like Goldstein will play a role in shaping the wine offerings at the stadium, which should be far more accessible to fans (if you're willing to pay ballpark prices for a drink).

Many fans would appreciate it if Master Sommelier Evan Goldstein helps the SF Giants make wine more accessible at games, and it sounds as if that is one of his top priorities. “Wine, like baseball, is an experience – it creates and impacts memories and brings people together,” he said in the team's press release. “Delicious wines can be mainstream and accessible, and as happy being alongside a hot dog as a premium steak. I am excited to collaborate with the Giants to create a new wine benchmark for sports entertainment.”