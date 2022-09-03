SF Giants injury updates: Joey Bart and Anthony DeSclafani progressing well

The SF Giants released updates on several players on the injured list on Friday including catcher Joey Bart and right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. Bart was placed on the injured list earlier this week with a concussion. DeSclafani has been out since April with a right ankle injury.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bart was placed on the 7-day concussion IL earlier this week and is eligible to return on Tuesday. Of course, concussions are notoriously difficult to project a timeline for return. The Giants press release suggests he could be able to make a quick recovery though, with Bart set to "increase his baseball activities over the weekend."

On the season, Bart is hitting .227/.311/.399 this season with 10 home runs in 74 games. However, the former second-overall pick has been a different player since returning from a mid-season demotion to the minor leagues. Since Bart returned to the Giants on July 6th, he's batting .283/.325/.478.

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

DeSclafani has had a rough go in the first year of his three-year, $36 million contract. Disco struggled mightily in his first six starts of the season, surrendering 34 hits in 19 innings and recording a 6.63 ERA before hitting the injured list with his ankle injury. Originally, the Giants were hoping DeSclafani could return to the rotation in June, but after his recovery stalled, he underwent season-ending surgery to try and help his right ankle recover.

According to the Giants press release, DeSclafani "was in San Francisco this past week for a check-up and Giants doctors are pleased with his progress. He traveled home to continue his physical therapy and he'll receive another check-up session before the season is over.

DeSclafani should be on track to be ready to pitch at the start of spring training next year. Obviously, the SF Giants will hope his surgery and rehab can help him return to his 2021 form, when the 32-year-old righty posted a 3.17 ERA in 167.2 innings pitched (31 starts). Otherwise, San Francisco will have to try and find a new role for the veteran starter.