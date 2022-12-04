SF Giants: Logan Webb visits alma mater to discuss substance abuse

Content warning: Substance use, mental illness, drug-related death

SF Giants star Logan Webb paid a visit to his alma mater, Rocklin High School, on November 28th to talk to current students about a subject he knew well. It wasn’t the Giants, pitching in the Major Leagues, or even baseball in general.

It was the dangers of fentanyl.

Webb lost his 20-year-old cousin, Kade, to a single fentanyl-laced pill two days before his wedding last December. Almost a year later, he hopes that sharing Kade’s story will prevent others from the pain he and his loved ones experience every day.

“I want everybody to know that, you know, one of those pills can cause so much damage,” Webb told local reporters. “And it’s not just to you, it’s to your entire family and community.”

Webb acknowledged that stress and anxiety often played large roles in the decision to experiment with drugs: “I remember high school and dealing with everything a high school student has to deal with [...] so I think it’s important to get to these kids and get the message out that this stuff is scary. I just hope us talking about it can get them to think about it.”

Former big-league outfielder turned Giants mental health consultant Drew Robinson and Shana Alexander, a sports psychologist in the Giants organization who focuses on the mental side of an athlete’s performance, were also present. Robinson discussed his struggles with depression and suicide. Alexander discussed how mental health can affect physical aspects of life such as sleeping patterns and diet, and offered resources and treatment options for those going through a difficult time.

Webb realized the importance of being able to share his family’s story with students who weren’t much younger than Kade was when he passed away. “I think it’s important to reach young minds and I thought it was cool being able to talk to freshmen today,” he said. He also expressed his gratitude for his alma mater’s support: “I love this place and this is my home, so it was very special for me to be able to come back here and talk about these things.”