SF Giants recall prospect Heliot Ramos for final game of the season

SF Giants recall prospect Heliot Ramos, place Joc Pederson on Family Emergency List

The SF Giants placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the Family Medical Emergency List prior to their final game of the season, recalling prospect Heliot Ramos.

The SF Giants recalled prospect outfielder Heliot Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento prior to the final game of the regular season. Giants outfielder Joc Pederson was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List, opening a spot on the big-league roster for Ramos.

SF Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos jogs towards the dugout between innings.

Ramos was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft and had been one of the best prospects in the organization ever since. Coming into the year, the Giants were hopeful that Ramos could solidify himself in an everyday role at the big-league level by the end of the season. However, Ramos has had the roughest year of his professional career.

Ramos made his MLB debut earlier in the season but has oscillated between the majors and Triple-A. In his brief big-league stints, Ramos has made some impressive defensive plays in the outfield. With that said, he has failed to be productive at the plate. In 22 plate appearances with the Giants, Ramos has an abysmal .100/.182/.100 triple-slash with six strikeouts.

At Triple-A Sacramento, Ramos has been more productive at the plate. Granted, his performance has still left a lot to be desired. In 108 games with the River Cats, Ramos hit .227/.305/.349 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs. In the context of the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, though, Ramos has been one of the worst-position players in the league. According to weighted runs created plus (wRC+), which puts offensive production in the context of the league, Ramos has been 36% less productive than the average hitter in the league.

The move also officially ends Joc Pederson's season. The Bay Area native signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason and was easily the team's best hitter this season. He batted .274/.353/.521 with a team-high 23 home runs in 134 games. Pederson was selected to the second All-Star game of his career as well. Hopefully, whoever in Pederson's family is dealing with a medical emergency is able to recover quickly.

The SF Giants will take on the San Diego Padres this afternoon in the final game of the regular season. While manager Gabe Kapler will not have Pederson available, young prospect Heliot Ramos will be an option to deploy off the bench.

