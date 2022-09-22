SF Giants: Logan Webb dazzles despite delay in 6-1 win over Rockies

The SF Giants and Rockies were interrupted from their scheduled start on Wednesday by the Colorado weather. Some heavy showers led to an hour and five minute delay before first pitch. After that, though, the weather stayed out of the way, and the Giants were coasted to a 6-1 victory.

Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez never looked sharp against the Giants on Wednesday. While he prevented the Giants from hitting a home run across his five innings of work, they tagged him for four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk.

LaMonte Wade Jr. got things started with a lead-off double to start the game. A single by Wilmer Flores put runners on the corners with nobody out. However, Márquez nearly escaped without allowing a run by striking out Joc Pederson and inducing a TaylorMade double play ball from David Villar. But luck was on the Giants side.

Rockies shortstop Alan Trejo tagged second base and threw the ball to first to end the inning. It hit first baseman C.J. Cron's glove, but the ball had other ideas, somehow squeaked through the webbing of his mitt. Cron was charged with one of the toughest-luck errors anyone will ever see, Villar was safe, and the Giants took a 1-0 lead.

The Giants added two more runs in the fourth inning. Brandon Crawford started the rally with a double before Jason Vosler, who was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day, bashed an RBI triple. Vosler has had a strange 2022 season, posting impressive numbers in a small big-league sample, but struggling to maintain a league average line at Triple-A. Regardless of what it means for the future, the Giants sure liked to see him stay hot in the majors Wednesday night. Vosler later scored on a single by Luis González.

Wade, Flores, and Crawford singled in the fifth inning to bring the Giants fourth run around the bases. With Logan Webb on the hill for San Francisco, that would be more than enough.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While Márquez was far from his sharpest self after the rain delay, Webb had one of the best showings of his season. The 25-year-old righty breezed through 5.1 shutout innings, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Sean Bouchard ended his outing with a single.

Webb only threw 66 pitches on Wednesday and looked like he might have been able to throw a complete game shutout. However, manager Gabe Kapler has made clear that the Giants are planning to limit Webb's usage as the season winds down since the team is out of postseason contention. The hourlong pregame delay likely made it even easier for Kapler to give Webb the quick hook despite his excellent performance.

Alex Young was superb in relief of Webb, finishing the sixth inning without allowing Bouchard to score before shutting down the Rockies in a perfect seventh inning.

Young fireballer Cole Waites got off to a strong start in the eighth inning, striking out Alan Trejo, but he was quickly pulled after surrendering a single to Garrett Hampson and walking Bouchard on four pitches. Taking over for Waites, southpaw Scott Alexander struck out Ryan McMahon and induced a groundout from Randall Grichuk to end the inning.

The Giants finally broke through against Rockies long reliever Austin Gomber in the top of the ninth inning. One of the pieces Colorado acquired from the Cardinals in the Nolan Arenado trade, Gomber completed three shutout innings before singles from Austin Wynns, Flores, and Joc Pederson scored another Giants run. Rockies manager Bud Black brought in Gavin Hollowell to try and stop the rally, but Giants rookie David Villar tagged Hollowell for an RBI single before the side was retired.

By the end of the game, every member of the Giants starting lineup had recorded a hit. The team had 15 over the course of the game, although none were big flies.

With a 6-0 lead, the Giants last remaining lefty in the bullpen, rookie Thomas Szapucki entered and continued to struggle. Rockies slugger Elehuris Montero crushed a 92 mph fastball 418' for a solo home run to ensure Colorado avoided the shutout. Szapucki allowed another single before retiring the side and finishing off San Francisco's third-straight victory.

The SF Giants improved to 72-77 on the year with the win. They clinched the series victory and now will have a rare opportunity to sweep a four-game series on the road on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 PM Pacific. Kapler is expected to turn to reliever John Brebbia to start another bullpen game, which could feature recently acquired righty Jharel Cotton in the bulk innings role.