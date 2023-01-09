To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for recent free-agent signing Luke Jackson, the SF Giants made a minor trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants parted with right-handed reliever Yunior Marte in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Miller, a former fourth-round pick, was a participant in the 2022 Futures' Game and has flashed intriguing potential throughout his career.

Recent SF Giants acquisition Erik Miller throws a pitch during his 2022 appearance at the MLB Futures' Game. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miller has consistently ranked among the top prospects in the Phillies farm system since he was drafted out of Stanford in 2019. With an imposing 6'5''-240 lbs. frame, Miller has always been able to rack up strikeouts. However, he has never been able to find the consistent command he needs to take the next step.

The Phillies moved him to a long-reliever role in 2022, although it's unclear if that was a permanent change or simple a way of limiting his innings after missing most of the 2021 campaign with an injury. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and pairs well with a high-80s slider and a mid-80s changeup, which is easily his most devastating pitch.

In 2022, Miller racked up 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36.1 innings pitched (22 appearances) at Double-A with a 2.23 ERA before he was promoted to Triple-A. However, his struggles with control immediately became apparent. At the highest level of the minors, Miller walked 14 in just 12 innings pitched (18 strikeouts) and finished the season with a 7.50 ERA. Given his struggles with command, it seems likely that he will remain in the pen going forward.

Miller was left unprotected for this year's Rule 5 Draft by the Phillies, but was not selected. He just missed Giants Baseball Insider's list of the top prospects available in the draft. However, because he was not drafted, the Giants do not have to place him on the 40-man roster.

The Giants first signed Marte as a minor-league free agent prior to the 2021 season. While he did not receive a big-league callup until this season, he was one of the best relievers with the organization's Triple-A affiliate and was added to the 40-man roster at the end of the year to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

This season, Marte split his time between Triple-A and San Francisco. In 25 appearances in the minors, Marte posted a 3.16 ERA with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 25.2 innings pitched (25 appearances). Marte made 39 appearances with the Giants this season and recorded 44 strikeouts and 22 walks in 48 innings pitched with a 5.44 ERA.

The SF Giants likely were more willing to part with Marte after signing a right-handed reliever in Jackson. By swapping him for Erik Miller, the organization has improved their upper minors depth while also maintaining better roster flexibility.