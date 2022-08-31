SF Giants solidify catching depth by promoting big-league veteran

Skip to main content

SF Giants solidify catching depth by promoting Andrew Knapp

With Joey Bart on the concussion-IL, the SF Giants added a six-year MLB veteran to their active roster. They designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment.

The SF Giants added catcher Andrew Knapp to their active roster on Wednesday, optioning Yermín Mercedes to Triple-A (although with rosters expanding from 26 to 28 on September 1st, Mercedes could rejoin the team on Thursday). To create space on the 40-man roster for Knapp, they designated left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez for assignment. The move provides manager Gabe Kapler a second option at catcher alongside Austin Wynns. Wynns has been the only active catcher since San Francisco placed Bart on the 7-day concussion-related injured list on Tuesday.

Knapp has appeared in each of the previous six MLB seasons, hitting .209/.309/.314 with 13 home runs in 866 plate appearances. Knapp has already appeared in 13 big-league games this season between stints with the Pirates and Mariners. He has struggled mightily, though, posting a measly .114/.205/.143 triple-slash.

Knapp is a switch-hitter but has consistently performed better against right-handed pitchers than southpaws. He also has excelled at Triple-A since joining the Giants organization. In 25 games with the Sacramento River Cats, Knapp has blasted 8 home runs and has a .312/.373/.634 triple-slash with 7 walks and 23 strikeouts in 102 plate appearances. While it's hard to imagine Knapp bringing anything close to that level of production to the bigs, it's a notable showing given how poorly Wynns has faired at the plate this season, hitting .221/.288/.292 in 126 plate appearances with the Giants.

The Giants claimed Vasquez off waivers from the Phillies earlier in August. Vasquez was very effective in his four appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. He did not surrender a hit or walk across 3.1 innings pitched while racking up 6 strikeouts. Vasquez has been excellent all year at Triple-A but was cuffed in his lone big-league stint with the Blue Jays. If he clears waivers, the Giants may be able to keep him in their minor-league system.

Bart could return from the injured list as soon as next week, although concussions always have the most unpredictable return timetables of any injury. Still, even if Bart does return, the SF Giants might want to keep Wynns and Knapp around to lessen Bart's catching burden down the stretch. If not though, both Wynns and the 30-year-old Knapp are out of options, which could make for a small competition for the backup catching job while Bart is out.

