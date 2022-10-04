The Arizona Fall League kicked off on Monday, and a few SF Giants prospects made their debuts. The Giants have eight prospects with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League this year, and outfielder Luis Matos made an excellent first impression on Monday.

Matos played center field in the Scorpions 7-4 victory over the Mesa Solar Sox. He went 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI, walk, and a strikeout.

Matos was one of the three best prospects in the Giants farm system entering this season after an excellent 2021 campaign at Single-A as a 19-year-old. He was considered by many to be a top-100 prospect in the minor leagues. However, he struggled mightily at High-A Eugene this season.

Matos tried to adjust his approach but found himself tentative and unable to generate any power. He finished the season with a .211/.275/.344 triple-slash. With that said, he did seem to be making some strides late in the season, hitting .283/.312/.462 in August and September with nine doubles, a triple, and five home runs with an elite 16.9% strikeout rate. It's good to see him continuing to carry that success over to the Arizona Fall League.

San Francisco's 2019 second-round pick Logan Wyatt was also in the Scorpions lineup on Monday, starting at first base. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Wyatt has struggled to live up to the expectations of his draft selection as a pro and was limited to just 29 games this minor-league season by injuries.

Reliever Tyler Myrick served as the Scorpion's setup man, completing a perfect eighth inning, recording a strikeout and hold. The Giants drafted Myrick in the 14th round of last year's draft out of Central Florida. He dealt with injuries early this season, but made 38 appearances between Single-A and High-A. He posted a 2.85 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

The SF Giants have plenty of prospects looking to make a positive impression at the Arizona Fall League. Granted, with deep rosters, coaching staffs usually rotate prospects through the lineup to limit the workload on any individual player. Nevertheless, the Scorpions will take on the Solar Sox again on Tuesday afternoon.