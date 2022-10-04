Skip to main content

SF Giants prospect Luis Matos triples on Arizona Fall League Opening Day

The SF Giants have several prospects participating in this year's Arizona Fall League, and outfielder Luis Matos highlighted their performances on Opening Day.

The Arizona Fall League kicked off on Monday, and a few SF Giants prospects made their debuts. The Giants have eight prospects with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League this year, and outfielder Luis Matos made an excellent first impression on Monday.

Matos played center field in the Scorpions 7-4 victory over the Mesa Solar Sox. He went 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI, walk, and a strikeout.

Matos was one of the three best prospects in the Giants farm system entering this season after an excellent 2021 campaign at Single-A as a 19-year-old. He was considered by many to be a top-100 prospect in the minor leagues. However, he struggled mightily at High-A Eugene this season.

Matos tried to adjust his approach but found himself tentative and unable to generate any power. He finished the season with a .211/.275/.344 triple-slash. With that said, he did seem to be making some strides late in the season, hitting .283/.312/.462 in August and September with nine doubles, a triple, and five home runs with an elite 16.9% strikeout rate. It's good to see him continuing to carry that success over to the Arizona Fall League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

San Francisco's 2019 second-round pick Logan Wyatt was also in the Scorpions lineup on Monday, starting at first base. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Wyatt has struggled to live up to the expectations of his draft selection as a pro and was limited to just 29 games this minor-league season by injuries.

Reliever Tyler Myrick served as the Scorpion's setup man, completing a perfect eighth inning, recording a strikeout and hold. The Giants drafted Myrick in the 14th round of last year's draft out of Central Florida. He dealt with injuries early this season, but made 38 appearances between Single-A and High-A. He posted a 2.85 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

The SF Giants have plenty of prospects looking to make a positive impression at the Arizona Fall League. Granted, with deep rosters, coaching staffs usually rotate prospects through the lineup to limit the workload on any individual player. Nevertheless, the Scorpions will take on the Solar Sox again on Tuesday afternoon.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Luis Matos triples in Arizona Fall League debut

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants reliever Andrew Vasquez throws a pitch during his time with the Blue Jays.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall dominant AAA reliever Andrew Vasquez in slew of moves

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria walks to the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees star Aaron Judge is interviewed by MLB Network.
San Francisco Giants News

McCovey Cove Dave has a plan to help the SF Giants sign Aaron Judge

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants closer Camilo Doval named NL reliever of the month

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants CEO and president Larry Baer gives a thumbs up to the crowd during a speech. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants CEO pledges team will return to title contention in 2023

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Jakob Junis pitches in against the Rockies. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

Can the SF Giants count on Jakob Junis in 2023?

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder David Villar and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski celebrate after Villar's walk-off single against the Diamondbacks. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

David Villar's walk-off single lifts SF Giants to 4-3 win over Dbacks

By Marc Delucchi