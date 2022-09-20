Skip to main content

SF Giants top prospect Marco Luciano promoted to Double-A

The SF Giants promoted a pair of prospects to Double-A Richmond for the playoffs, including top prospect Marco Luciano.

A pair of SF Giants prospects will be making their Double-A debuts this week for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Shortstop Marco Luciano and left-handed pitcher Juan Sanchez were each included on Richmond's playoff roster, which was released on Tuesday. Since Luciano and Sanchez did not appear in a regular-season game, though, neither player will be able to make their official debuts this year. For some reason, minor league playoff games do not count towards a player's official statline.

Sanchez appeared in 40 games this season at High-A out of the Eugene Emeralds bullpen, recording a 3.76 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 52.2 innings pitched. Sanchez has a two-pitch mix. His fastball works between 90-92 mph and is a fine offering, but it plays off one of the best changeups in the organization. Sanchez's mid-80s changeup has excellent fade and looks nearly identical to his heater coming out of his hand.

SF Giants prospect Marco Luciano tags A's prospect Tyler Soderstrom.

Luciano is a consensus top-25 prospect in the minor leagues and is arguably the best prospect in the Giants organization. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .263/.339/.459 with 10 doubles and 10 home runs in 57 games at High-A this season. Luciano missed a good chunk of the summer with a lower back injury and likely would have been promoted to Double-A sooner if not for the missed time. However, now that the season's over, he will join the Flying Squirrels for the playoffs before playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Juan Sanchez and Marco Luciano just capped off solid seasons with the SF Giants High-A affiliates in Eugene by helping lead the team to a Northwest League title. Now, with the Richmond Flying Squirrels chasing the Eastern League championship, the SF Giants promoted Luciano and Sanchez to Double-A for the playoff run.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants prospect Marco Luciano tags A's prospect Tyler Soderstrom.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants top prospect Marco Luciano promoted to Double-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitching prospect RJ Dabovich looks towards the plate while he was playing for Arizona State.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

BA highlights two SF Giants pitching prospects as sleepers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater looks to the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants activate OF Austin Slater from IL, option OF Heliot Ramos

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón pitching against the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants delay Carlos Rodón's start while he deals with blister

By Marc Delucchi
An SF Giants hat resting on a glove in the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose general manager Scott Harris to Tigers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against the Dodgers.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose to Dodgers in extras as rain falls at Oracle Park

By Marc Delucchi
Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton walks off the mound after an outing. He has since been acquired by the SF Giants.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire former A's starter Jharel Cotton off waivers

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospect Rohan Handa undergoes surgery

By Marc Delucchi