SF Giants top prospect Marco Luciano promoted to Double-A

A pair of SF Giants prospects will be making their Double-A debuts this week for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Shortstop Marco Luciano and left-handed pitcher Juan Sanchez were each included on Richmond's playoff roster, which was released on Tuesday. Since Luciano and Sanchez did not appear in a regular-season game, though, neither player will be able to make their official debuts this year. For some reason, minor league playoff games do not count towards a player's official statline.

Sanchez appeared in 40 games this season at High-A out of the Eugene Emeralds bullpen, recording a 3.76 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 52.2 innings pitched. Sanchez has a two-pitch mix. His fastball works between 90-92 mph and is a fine offering, but it plays off one of the best changeups in the organization. Sanchez's mid-80s changeup has excellent fade and looks nearly identical to his heater coming out of his hand.

Luciano is a consensus top-25 prospect in the minor leagues and is arguably the best prospect in the Giants organization. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .263/.339/.459 with 10 doubles and 10 home runs in 57 games at High-A this season. Luciano missed a good chunk of the summer with a lower back injury and likely would have been promoted to Double-A sooner if not for the missed time. However, now that the season's over, he will join the Flying Squirrels for the playoffs before playing in the Dominican Winter League.

