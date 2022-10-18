SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes

The SF Giants released slugger Yermín Mercedes earlier this week, according to the MILB Transactions Tracker. The Giants acquired Mercedes off waivers from the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, but his defensive limitations led the Giants to designate him for assignment and outright him to Triple-A. Now a free agent, Mercedes can negotiate a new contract with any MLB team.

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes made his big-league debut in 2020 with the White Sox, but he burst onto the scene early in the 2021 season. Mercedes started the season 8-for-8 and hit .500/.548/.816 with three doubles and three home runs in the first 10 games of the season. Over time, however, Mercedes regressed and was optioned back to the minors.

Mercedes did not appear in a major-league game with the White Sox this season before they designated him for assignment. The Giants immediately added him to their big-league roster. He got off to a good start but stalled at the plate as time went on. He hit .233/.325/.342 with five doubles and one home run in 83 plate appearances before he was optioned.

Both the Giants and White Sox probably would have given Mercedes a longer leash at the plate if he had more defensive versatility. While he was developed as a catcher, Mercedes is not a viable MLB backstop. With limited athleticism, though, he is likely limited to designated hitter. Giants manager Gabe Kapler experimented with Mercedes at first base and in the outfield, but he made several costly mistakes at both spots.

Yermín Mercedes was more productive at Triple-A this season, posting a .802 OPS in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Given the 29-year-old's ability to hit, he should have no problem finding a landing spot this offseason. However, after the SF Giants released him earlier this week, it seems unlikely that he will be back in the Giants organization next season.