SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes

Skip to main content

SF Giants release former White Sox slugger Yermín Mercedes

The SF Giants released slugger Yermín Mercedes earlier this week, putting the former Chicago White Sox fan favorite on the free-agent market.

The SF Giants released slugger Yermín Mercedes earlier this week, according to the MILB Transactions Tracker. The Giants acquired Mercedes off waivers from the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, but his defensive limitations led the Giants to designate him for assignment and outright him to Triple-A. Now a free agent, Mercedes can negotiate a new contract with any MLB team.

SF Giants first baseman Yermín Mercedes

Mercedes made his big-league debut in 2020 with the White Sox, but he burst onto the scene early in the 2021 season. Mercedes started the season 8-for-8 and hit .500/.548/.816 with three doubles and three home runs in the first 10 games of the season. Over time, however, Mercedes regressed and was optioned back to the minors.

Mercedes did not appear in a major-league game with the White Sox this season before they designated him for assignment. The Giants immediately added him to their big-league roster. He got off to a good start but stalled at the plate as time went on. He hit .233/.325/.342 with five doubles and one home run in 83 plate appearances before he was optioned.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both the Giants and White Sox probably would have given Mercedes a longer leash at the plate if he had more defensive versatility. While he was developed as a catcher, Mercedes is not a viable MLB backstop. With limited athleticism, though, he is likely limited to designated hitter. Giants manager Gabe Kapler experimented with Mercedes at first base and in the outfield, but he made several costly mistakes at both spots.

Yermín Mercedes was more productive at Triple-A this season, posting a .802 OPS in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Given the 29-year-old's ability to hit, he should have no problem finding a landing spot this offseason. However, after the SF Giants released him earlier this week, it seems unlikely that he will be back in the Giants organization next season.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) hits a two RBI single against the Chicago Cubs. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes

By Marc Delucchi
The SF Giants celebrate after Mike Yastrzemski hits a walk-off grand slam. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: The 8 best moments from a disappointing 2022 season

By JD Salazar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) takes one last trip around the park to thank fans. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants hitter Willie Calhoun takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants 1B/OF Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees star Aaron Judge is interviewed by MLB Network.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) speaks to fans during a tribute. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Bruce Bochy discusses the evolution of managing

By Marc Delucchi
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa smiles as he jogs to the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: Potential SF Giants target Carlos Correa plans to opt out

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the Rockies. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: How much will their players make via arbitration?

By Marc Delucchi