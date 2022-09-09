SF Giants add former Cardinals OF Austin Dean to MLB roster

The SF Giants roster churn continued on Friday. The Giants added four-year big-league veteran Austin Dean just in time for their series against the Cubs. Dean has not previously appeared in a game with the Giants but has played in each of the past four big-league seasons. San Francisco designated Yermín Mercedes for assignment and placed reliever Dominic Leone on the 15-day injured list to create a spot on the 40-man and active roster for Dean. Leone is dealing with inflammation in his right elbow.

Dean has amassed 356 big-league plate appearances from 2018-2021. He has a career .225/.282/.391 triple-slash with 21 doubles and 11 home runs.

The Giants claimed Dean off waivers last November and designated him for assignment this spring. After he cleared waivers, they outrighted him to their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, where he has been a key contributor this season. In 104 games with the River Cats, Dean is hitting .262/.335/.465 with 16 home runs.

Since July 7th, Dean has a .876 OPS with exceptional walk (11.3%) and strikeout (15.5%) rates. Dean has appeared in six games at first base and center field, but he's been the team's primary starter in right field with more frequent opportunities in left. Likely limited to an outfield corner, Dean will have to hit exceedingly well to stick on the Giants roster. One important note, Dean has a much better line against southpaws than right-handed pitchers this season.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Dean was originally a fourth-round pick by the Miami Marlins back in 2012. Selected out of high school, Dean slowly climbed up the organization's minor-league ranks before receiving his first big-league call-up in 2014. Dean was mediocre over the next two years with the Marlins, but crushed Triple-A pitching. In 2018, Dean hit .326/.397/.475 at the highest level of the minors and performed even better in 2019, when he posted a .337/.401/.635 line.

The Marlins traded Dean to the St. Louis Cardinals for a minor leaguer prior to the 2020 season. Without a minor-league season in 2020, he only appeared in three games with the Cards. In 2021, injuries held Dean back. Despite a solid .742 OPS in 38 big-league plate appearances, Dean only appeared in 22 minor-league games last season and hit just .219/.339/.404 at Triple-A with the worst strikeout rate of his career.

Already 28, it would be very surprising for Austin Dean to emerge as a major contributor for the SF Giants. However, with an open roster spot, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi opted to reward a veteran who has been performing well at Triple-A this season with a late-season call up.