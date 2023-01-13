The SF Giants agreed to a one-year, $4.21 million deal with corner infielder J.D. Davis, a source told Giants Baseball Insider. The Giants acquired Davis in a four-player from the New York Mets for Darin Ruf at this year's trade deadline, and Davis almost immediately became one of the best sluggers on the Giants roster.

SF Giants corner bat J.D. Davis rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Dodgers. (2022) Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Players are subjected to several years of arbitration as part of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and MLBPA before they reach free agency. If a team does not reach an agreement with an arbitration-eligible player, both sides will make a case for a specific salary number for an arbitrator, who will rule in one side's favor. There are obvious reasons for teams to try and avoid going to arbitration. Several players have openly discussed being hurt by arbitration proceedings, where teams are incentivized to make a case that a player is worse and deserves a lower salary.

Davis was a consistent everyday player for the Mets from 2019-2021, hitting .288/.373/.472 with 33 home runs in 269 games over that span. However, his struggles defensively pushed the Mets to pursue other options along the infield. Relegated to a platoon/bench role in 2022, Davis hit just .238/.324/.359 in 66 games with the Mets prior to the trade. Once he arrived in San Francisco, though, things changed.

In 49 games with the Giants, Davis blasted eight homers and hit .263/.361/.496. He also had a solid showing defensively at both first and third base. Moreover, Ruf struggled mightily with the Mets while all of the prospects the Giants acquired had some exciting flashes to finish the season.

Heading into 2023, J.D. Davis is expected to be one of the best hitters on the SF Giants this season. Since the Giants were unable to make a notable acquisition on the infield, Davis could be the team's primary third baseman this season. Although he will also likely see playing time at first base and designated hitter.