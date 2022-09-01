Skip to main content

SF Giants have the third-worst core in MLB, per ESPN insider

A disappointing season for the SF Giants has them plummeting down Kiley McDaniel's ranking of the best cores in Major League Baseball.

As we approach the end of the regular season, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel ranked each team in the league by the strength of their core talent. Perhaps unsurprisingly, but still a notable indictment of the state of the SF Giants, the Giants were ranked 28th out of the 30 teams. The only organizations below them were the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.

McDaniel broke players into three tiers: Elite, Above Average, and Solid. The Giants had no one in the elite category, and Logan Webb was their only player in the Above Average group.

SF Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb walking off the mound on 4/30/2022.

There were 11 Giants listed in the solid category, but only seven of those players (Alex Cobb, Joey Bart, Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Camilo Doval, and Anthony DeSclafani) are currently on their big-league roster. The rest were prospects (Marco Luciano, Kyle Harrison, Luis Matos, and Patrick Bailey).

While McDaniel's list omits Giants ace Carlos Rodón and outfielder Joc Pederson, it's important to remember the purpose of his analysis. He was not ranking teams by the best players on their roster but by the strength of their core talent. Rodón and Pederson are both expected to become free agents this offseason. There's no guarantee that either will be in San Francisco next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This list exposes one of the holes in Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's approach to team-building. San Francisco has done a fantastic job betting on bounceback candidates from Drew Pomeranz to Kevin Gausman to Rodón. However, by only signing those players to one-year deals (Rodón technically signed a two-year deal but had an opt-out that guaranteed he would leave if he performed well this season), the Giants force themselves to pay a premium if they want to keep them around long-term.

Maybe Gausman was uninterested in signing a long-term deal after the 2020 season, but he accepted a one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer. Could the Giants have enticed him with a four-year, $70 million contract? Would Rodón have been willing to give up an opt-out in his contract if the Giants had offered a three-year, $80 million deal last offseason instead of the two-year, $44 million deal he signed? Those contracts would have carried more risk for San Francisco, but front offices must take risks to win big.

McDaniel wrote that it was "shocking" that the Giants had fallen so far this year. He said they "were the darlings of the industry last year" but noted, "It now looks like that was more than a bit lucky, with the team currently performing at the level everyone thought they would last year."

He still credits the SF Giants for developing Webb, and McDaniel noted that he's confident in Luciano or Harrison joining him soon in the Above Average or Star tier. Still, his advice was simple: "the Giants will need to spend in free agency to bolster this core (and I bet they will)."

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb
Logan Webb

SF Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb walking off the mound on 4/30/2022.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants have the third-worst core in MLB, per ESPN insider

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson running the bases during his time with the Astros.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire former top 100 prospect in trade with Astros

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants: Prospect acquired in Darin Ruf trade strikes out 13 at High-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants catcher Buster Posey during the 2021 season.
San Francisco Giants History

Buster Posey shares a surprising thing he misses in his first year of retirement

By Marc Delucchi
Padres ace Joe Musgrove in his outing against the SF Giants on 8/31/2022.
San Francisco Giants News

Joe Musgrove strikes out 11 in Padres 5-4 win over SF Giants

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants catcher Andrew Knapp during his time with the Pirates.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants solidify catching depth by promoting big-league veteran

By Marc Delucchi
Padres third baseman Manny Machado hits a double against the SF Giants, with Joey Bart catching.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants and Padres to play two-game series in Mexico City next year

By Marc Delucchi
Former SF Giants reliever Ken Giles pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants release former top-flight reliever Ken Giles

By Marc Delucchi