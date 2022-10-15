SF Giants 1B/OF Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

Skip to main content

SF Giants corner bat Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

SF Giants upper minors depth piece Willie Calhoun became a free agent earlier this week, officially hitting the open market.

The SF Giants have players throughout their organization slated to become free agents this offseason. On Wednesday, corner bat Willie Calhoun became a free agent, according to the minor-league transactions tracker. Calhoun received a brief big-league stint with the Giants in September but was outrighted to Triple-A and finished the season in the minors.

SF Giants hitter Willie Calhoun takes a swing.

SF Giants slugger Willie Calhoun hits an RBI single. (2022)

Calhoun started his career in the Dodgers organization, emerging as a consensus top-100 prospect in the minor leagues during Farhan Zaidi and Gabe Kapler's tenure in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers eventually used Calhoun as the cornerstone of their trade package to acquire Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers at the 2017 MLB trade deadline. The Rangers quickly gave Calhoun a big-league opportunity, and he emerged as an everyday player.

By 2019, Calhoun seemed to be one of the best young hitters in MLB. While injuries limited him to just 83 games that year, he recorded 21 homers with a .269/.323/.524 triple-slash as a 24-year-old. It seemed like he was living up to his potential and destined to be a middle-of-the-order bat in Texas for years to come.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instead, Calhoun has never been able to replicate that power production and was unable to take the next step in his career. Calhoun posted a .490 OPS in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and hit just .250/.310/.381 in 2021.

The Rangers worked with Calhoun to try and generate more power with his swing. Unlike other players who were able to take their performance to another level with similar changes, though, Calhoun never felt comfortable.

In 2022, after a bad start to the season, Calhoun was optioned to the minor leagues and requested a trade. Eventually, the Rangers dealt Calhoun to the Giants in exchange for outfielder Steven Duggar.

Calhoun was noticeably more productive in the Giants organization, hitting .291/.377/.453 with five home runs, 19 walks, and 22 strikeouts in 42 games with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate. He only appeared in four games with the Giants, though, and managed just one hit in eight at-bats.

The biggest questions surrounding Calhoun have been defensive. Calhoun has below-average range and arm strength and inconsistent glovework. While he was primarily a second baseman early in his career, he's shifted to first base and left field defensively and, frankly, is probably best suited as a designated hitter.

Given Zaidi and Kapler's history with Willie Calhoun, it would not be surprising to see him re-sign with the SF Giants on a minor-league contract this offseason. For now, though, every MLB team will have an opportunity to negotiate a new deal with Calhoun after he became a free agent earlier this week.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Willie Calhoun
Willie Calhoun

SF Giants hitter Willie Calhoun takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants 1B/OF Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees star Aaron Judge is interviewed by MLB Network.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) speaks to fans during a tribute. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Bruce Bochy discusses the evolution of managing

By Marc Delucchi
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa smiles as he jogs to the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Report: Potential SF Giants target Carlos Correa plans to opt out

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the Rockies. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: How much will their players make via arbitration?

By Marc Delucchi
Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll (8) and SF Giants prospect Kyle Harrison (60) talk on the field before the All Star-Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Kyle Harrison and Vaun Brown named Prospects of the Year

By Marc Delucchi
A pair of SF Giants hat resting on a glove on the dugout steps.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants hire Astros executive Pete Putila as general manager

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria connects with a pitch against the Cubs. (2021)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants plan to decline Evan Longoria's club option, per report

By Marc Delucchi