Early mock draft has SF Giants drafting two-way player Paul Skenes

Prospects Live MLB draft writer Joe Doyle released his first 2023 MLB mock draft earlier this week and had the SF Giants selecting LSU two-way player Paul Skenes with the 14th overall pick. Doyle explained the selection by writing, "The Giants put so much stock into leadership qualities, makeup and attitude. It may not get any better than Skenes."

Skenes has been one of the most productive players in college baseball over the past two seasons. While Skenes has transferred to LSU for the upcoming season, he attended Air Force over the past two years. He won the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award in 2019 and was selected to an All-American team in both his collegiate seasons. He also won the John Olerud Award in 2022, which goes to the best two-way player in NCAA baseball.

Skenes has hit .367/.453/.669 with 24 home runs in 402 career NCAA plate appearances with 43 walks and 85 strikeouts. He has seen playing time at catcher, first base, and left field, although most of his appearances in the lineup were as a designated hitter. Listed at 6'6''-235 pounds, Skenes has the potential to be an excellent right-handed power hitter at the next level.

On the mound, Skenes has shown off a mid-90s fastball alongside a solid slider and changeup. Skenes was Air Force's closer during his first year on campus, recording 11 saves in 18 appearances racking up 30 strikeouts against just eight walks with a 2.70 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched. This spring, Skenes moved into the rotation and emerged as one of the best starting pitchers in the Mountain West. The righty maintained a fantastic 2.73 ERA and struck out 96 batters in 85.2 innings (15 starts) while allowing just 70 hits and 30 walks.

Skenes did struggle against better competition last summer at the Cape Cod League. He struck out in nine of his 15 plate appearances and posted a weak .143/.200/.143 triple-slash in his limited playing time. He faired a bit better on the mound, striking out 11 across eight innings pitched (five appearances), but still had a 5.63 ERA. Of course, he will have a chance to dispel those concerns next season when he faces SEC competition with LSU.

The 2023 MLB draft is a long way away. There is also the added wrinkle of the first-ever MLB draft lottery, which will give San Francisco a chance to land the first overall pick. However, it's always fun to dream about prospects, and it looks like the SF Giants might have a shot at drafting an exciting two-way player next summer.