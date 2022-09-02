BA highlights three SF Giants prospects at High-A with standout tools

Baseball America released their annual list of players with the best tools in every High-A league on Thursday, and several SF Giants prospects made the list. Left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney, reliever Nick Avila, and third baseman Casey Schmitt were each selected as the top player in the Northwest League at a particular skill.

Swiney was named the pitcher with the best changeup in the Northwest League. Swiney was drafted by the Giants in the compensatory second round of the 2020 draft and has racked up strikeouts since turning pro. While he does not feature high-octane velocity, relying on a fastball that often sits in the high-80s, he has remained effective with excellent off-speed pitches. His changeup is easily his best offering, but his breaking ball has also induced plenty of swings-and-misses this season. He will need to continue improving his erratic command to be successful in the upper minors. On the season, Swiney has a 3.31 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 43 walks across 87 innings pitched.

A Modesto native, Avila has been a breakout reliever prospect this season. After starting the year at High-A, Avila earned a promotion to Double-A and he has been even more effective for Richmond. Between both levels, Avila is sporting an incredible 0.79 ERA with 50 strikeouts (13 walks) and 13 saves in 45.1 innings (40 appearances). Avila features multiple fastballs that hover in the mid-90s alongside an eclectic assortment of breaking balls that have done an excellent job keeping opposing hitters off balance. He was selected as the best reliever in the Northwest League by Baseball America and will likely need to be added to the Giants 40-man roster this offseason. Otherwise, another team would likely select him in the Rule 5 draft.

Schmitt has been one of the biggest breakout prospects in the Giants system this year. He struggled through injuries in 2021, but Schmitt got off to a scorching offensive start at High-A this year. He finished his time at Eugene with 17 homers and a .273/.363/.475 line. Since a recent promotion to Double-A, Schmitt is slashing .352/.403/.592 in his first taste of the upper minors.

Yet, those impressive numbers are far from the most notable part of Schmitt's scouting report. His defense remains his calling. He is already the best defensive infielder in the Giants system. He is a 70, possibly 80-grade defender at third base with an exceptional arm and great hands. For that reason, it's unsurprising that Schmitt was voted the best defensive third baseman in the Northwest League by Baseball America.

In more frustrating news for Giants fans, former SF Giants prospect Prelander Berroa-who the team traded to the Mariners for Donovan Walton earlier this year-had the best breaking ball in the Northwest League. He has a 2.22 ERA this season with 135 strikeouts in 89 innings between High-A and Double-A.

While High-A is not an upper minor-league level, it's not uncommon to see players reach the big leagues the season following a strong showing. With Avila and Schmitt already thriving at Double-A, both players seem well positioned to receive invitations to big-league spring training next year and could start the season at Triple-A. If they do, they both could be helping the SF Giants at some point in 2023.