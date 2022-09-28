MLB Insider will be "surprised" if SF Giants don't sign a top free agent

The SF Giants have openly discussed making a run at some big-name free agents this offseason. Set to have more than $100 million of room under the luxury tax line this winter, fans, analysts, and folks within the industry expect the Giants to be big spenders. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray discussed the upcoming free-agent market last week on The Baseball Insiders podcast and said he "would be surprised if they did not sign one of the big free-agent players this year."

Murray was first asked about the Giants by his co-host Adam Weinrib in regarding the potential market for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Murray acknowledged that the Giants could definitely be players for the best hitter in MLB this season. However, he also pointed out that the Giants current president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has generally tried to acquire similar players to the Dodgers. Murray noted that impending Dodgers free-agent shortstop Trea Turner could absolutely fit that bill.

We listed Turner and Judge took an early look at five superstar free agents the Giants should target earlier this month. Turner not only has the defensive flexibility to play shortstop, second base, and even the outfield, but he's also a career .302/.356/.489 hitter who has 39 doubles, 20 home runs, and 25 stolen bases this season with Los Angeles. Judge, of course, is leading the American League in almost every statistical category as he chases the AL's single-season home run record.

Here is Murray's full quote:

"I think they're going to be in a pretty strong position to spend pretty significant money here. If you look at what their ownership even said on the record, they mentioned that Judge is performing at a very high level. They said that and then they mentioned the free-agent shortstop class and if you look it's probably gonna feature Carlos Correa, it's gonna have Trea Turner, and we know Farhan Zaidi came from the Dodgers and they like very similar players and Trea Turner just so happens to be with the Dodgers. I'm wondering if the Giants could be in that market because they also have Brandon Crawford signed for next year, but they can move Turner to second base for a year and then have Turner go over to shortstop after Crawford retires or plays elsewhere... I would be surprised if they did not sign one of the big free-agent players this year. Something that they have on their side is an ownership who is willing to spend, Farhan Zaidi has built this roster where they have so much flexibility... so if they wanted to spend $35+ million on a player per year, I think they are in a position to do it."

Trea Turner or Aaron Judge will both sign for nine-figure contracts this offseason, but as the SF Giants search for star power to stabilize their inconsistent offense, either one (or both) could be a perfect fit in San Francisco.