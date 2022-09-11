SF Giants beat writer believes SF Giants will cut Tommy La Stella

Susan Slusser, The San Francisco Chronicle's SF Giants beat writer joined Brian Murphy and Kerry Crowley on Friday's episode of The Murph & Mac Show on KNBR 680. Slusser discussed her recent article, which openly speculated about the future of Giants infielder Tommy La Stella and opined that this could be his last season in San Francisco.

During her segment, Slusser broke down why she sees La Stella's time in San Francisco coming to an end, "It's pretty obvious that they are phasing him out." The Giants have only given La Stella nine plate appearances in September even though the team has faced several righties. While he has dealt with several injuries, Slusser reiterated that "He's the healthiest he's been all year." In the end, even though La Stella has another year in his contract, she believes "they probably part ways with him this offseason and eat that $11 million that he's owed next year."

It's worth noting that Slusser does not necessarily think the Giants will cut ties with La Stella immediately this offseason. "I think they probably DFA him at some point. Hey, maybe it's through the spring. Get a look and see how he's looking in the spring," she explained. "Maybe you have injuries. Maybe he winds up fitting in somehow... but at some point, that roster spot becomes more valuable."

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

La Stella was the first-position player to receive a three-year deal from the Giants under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. La Stella had been a versatile platoon bat throughout his career, consistently putting the ball in play at a high clip while moving all around the infield. However, since inking his three-year, $18.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season, La Stella has been unable to replicate that success.

Injuries have been the primary reason La Stella has failed to live up to expectations over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old has been on the injured list multiple times in 2021 and 2022, undergoing Achilles surgery late last year. Slusser pointed out that La Stella was hurt by the MLB lockout, which prevented him from contacting team trainers and coaches during the offseason while he tried to work his way back from such a serious injury. He came into spring training well behind most other players and has been unable to get himself out of that hole.

Tommy La Stella has appeared in 135 games over the past two seasons with the SF Giants, he is hitting just .244/.295/.380 with 25 doubles and nine home runs in 433 plate appearances. Over his nine-year MLB career, La Stella has a .267/.337/.399 triple-slash in 1,929 plate appearances between the Giants, Cubs, Angels, Athletics, and Atlanta.