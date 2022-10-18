Skip to main content

Report: Yankees view SF Giants as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

The Yankees consider the SF Giants the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge away from them this offseason, per a report by Jon Heyman.

The New York Yankees view the SF Giants as their biggest competition to sign Aaron Judge this offseason, according to a report by Jon Heyman of the NY Post. The Yankees offered Judge an extension worth less than $220 million before this season, and now he's expected to receive a new deal worth more than $300 million dollars.

Aaron Judge watches a ball fly towards the outfield. He could be a top target of the SF Giants this offseason.

Yankees star watches a home run. He is an obvious fit for the SF Giants this offseason. (2022)

"The Yankees envision the main competition coming from the Giants," Heyman wrote. "Maybe the Cubs and Dodgers (though LA is known to prefer shorter deals at higher AAVs; Bryce Harper didn’t go for that when they tried $160 million for four). But of course, you never know in free agency."

Heyman noted that the folks within the industry wondered whether Judge would leave the Yankees for the Giants. Per Heyman, one executive told him, "'If the Giants are at $370 million and the Yankees $330 million, he’d be crazy to leave the Yankees.'”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That said, Giants’ announcer Dave Flemming revealed that he has heard of underlying tension between Judge and the Yankees last week, possibly stemming from New York's low offer from prior to this season. That kind of behind-the-scenes issue could be exactly what the Giants need to pry Judge away from the Bronx Bombers.

According to a recent report, the Giants are expected to pursue Judge heavily this offseason. Giants ownership has openly implied their interest in Judge, and many pundits have speculated about his potential fit in San Francisco. ESPN's Tim Kurkjian called Judge "exactly" what the Giants need.

Judge was easily the best hitter in MLB this season. He led the league in almost every major offensive category and broke Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record by blasting 62 home runs. He nearly took home the Triple Crown and is a lock to be this year's AL MVP. For Giants fans, it’s easy to hope that the Linden, California native, who attended Fresno State, will bring his talents to the Bay Area and join the team he grew up rooting for this offseason.

Though Aaron Judge’s historical season may come to an end Tuesday during the postponed ALDS Game 5 against the Guardians, many are waiting impatiently for his offseason story. If Jon Heyman’s report is correct, SF Giants fans can sleep well knowing the Yankees view the Giants as the biggest threat to sign him away from the team that drafted him.

In This Article (3)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge

Yankees star Aaron Judge walks in the dugout. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Yankees view SF Giants as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants season in review: Ranking the starting pitchers

By JD Salazar
SF Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) hits a two RBI single against the Chicago Cubs. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes

By Marc Delucchi
The SF Giants celebrate after Mike Yastrzemski hits a walk-off grand slam. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: The 8 best moments from a disappointing 2022 season

By JD Salazar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) takes one last trip around the park to thank fans. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants hitter Willie Calhoun takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants 1B/OF Willie Calhoun becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees star Aaron Judge is interviewed by MLB Network.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) speaks to fans during a tribute. (2019)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Bruce Bochy discusses the evolution of managing

By Marc Delucchi