Yankees view SF Giants as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees view the SF Giants as their biggest competition to sign Aaron Judge this offseason, according to a report by Jon Heyman of the NY Post. The Yankees offered Judge an extension worth less than $220 million before this season, and now he's expected to receive a new deal worth more than $300 million dollars.

Yankees star watches a home run. He is an obvious fit for the SF Giants this offseason. (2022) Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

"The Yankees envision the main competition coming from the Giants," Heyman wrote. "Maybe the Cubs and Dodgers (though LA is known to prefer shorter deals at higher AAVs; Bryce Harper didn’t go for that when they tried $160 million for four). But of course, you never know in free agency."

Heyman noted that the folks within the industry wondered whether Judge would leave the Yankees for the Giants. Per Heyman, one executive told him, "'If the Giants are at $370 million and the Yankees $330 million, he’d be crazy to leave the Yankees.'”

That said, Giants’ announcer Dave Flemming revealed that he has heard of underlying tension between Judge and the Yankees last week, possibly stemming from New York's low offer from prior to this season. That kind of behind-the-scenes issue could be exactly what the Giants need to pry Judge away from the Bronx Bombers.

According to a recent report, the Giants are expected to pursue Judge heavily this offseason. Giants ownership has openly implied their interest in Judge, and many pundits have speculated about his potential fit in San Francisco. ESPN's Tim Kurkjian called Judge "exactly" what the Giants need.

Judge was easily the best hitter in MLB this season. He led the league in almost every major offensive category and broke Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record by blasting 62 home runs. He nearly took home the Triple Crown and is a lock to be this year's AL MVP. For Giants fans, it’s easy to hope that the Linden, California native, who attended Fresno State, will bring his talents to the Bay Area and join the team he grew up rooting for this offseason.

Though Aaron Judge’s historical season may come to an end Tuesday during the postponed ALDS Game 5 against the Guardians, many are waiting impatiently for his offseason story. If Jon Heyman’s report is correct, SF Giants fans can sleep well knowing the Yankees view the Giants as the biggest threat to sign him away from the team that drafted him.