$36 Million San Francisco Giants Outfielder Deemed Early Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants' brutal start has led to questions about what the front office will decide to do prior to the trade deadline. After an offseason that saw them go out and add talent on both sides of the baseball, it hasn't helped, currently 17-22.
3-7 in their last 10 games, it doesn't look like the Giants are going to figure it out anytime soon. They've dealt with injuries in recent weeks, which is certainly a reason for the below-average play, but the injuries don't excuse some of their performances.
If things don't change within the next few weeks, there's a chance the front office will take a different approach and sell at the deadline. While San Francisco as a whole hasn't played well, there are players on the roster that many teams will be interested in.
Winning the National League West was a tough task, even before the season started. It's arguably the best division in baseball as winning 100 games doesn't guarantee a team to win the division. A Wild Card spot was much more likely and that's still a possibility if they figure it out.
In the scenario that the Giants don't figure it out, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed outfielder Michael Conforto as a possible early trade deadline candidate.
The left-handed hitter has swung it well this season, slashing .275/.329/.493 with seven home runs and seven doubles. In a lineup that's been one of the worst in baseball, Conforto has been far from the issue.
The 31-year-old is also playing in the final year of his two-year contract, making it a wise decision to move him if the playoffs are out of reach. Conforto made his debut in 2015, playing nearly every game since at a high level.
Teams value players of his caliber, which could lead to a decent haul returning for San Francisco.