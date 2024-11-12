Interesting Slugger Predicted To Be Traded Could Fix San Francisco Giants Lineup
There are a few teams around Major League Baseball that have a different set of eyes on them than others.
Among those include the San Francisco Giants, as many are curious about what the front office plans to do this winter. With many changes in the building already, there is more pressure on the Giants than ever before.
The decision to fire some of their top executives was interesting, but it was the right idea. Ultimately, however, things must be done to show they were, but it was a step in the right direction on paper.
There's a long list of needs for San Francisco. That doesn't mean they need to hit every single move out of the park, but if they do what's needed, the Giants should be in a much better position than they were in 2024.
Offensively, it's tough to intrigue free agents to play in San Francisco. Guys don't want their numbers to die, which often prevents them from finding a player who might be willing to take a one-year deal.
Given that's an issue and has been over the past few winters, they could turn to the trade market to land somebody they want.
First base is a position that needs to be addressed. They didn't get terrible production out of the position, but the lack of power they dealt with was a problem.
There will be options on the trade market for them to pursue, including Josh Naylor.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac views him as a trade candidate this winter.
"Naylor popped 31 homers in 2024, a career-high, but still finds himself amidst trade rumors as the offseason approaches. His final year of arbitration comes with a sizable salary increase, and the Guardians are always conscious about budgeting properly in any given season. Naylor was a coveted trade candidate in the winter of 2023, so it’s safe to assume that he’ll have plenty of suitors again this time around."
Naylor is an interesting player, as he's filled with energy. He also produces at a decently high level, as the slugger hit 31 home runs last season.
He brings a different type of fire than some other players around the league and certainly has a bit of an attitude. However, that's just the competitor that comes out of them.
The front office would have to consider it before trading for him, but this guy wants to win, and that's exactly what this franchise should be trying to do.
He'd be an interesting name to pursue, depending on the package.