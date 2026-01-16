Giants to Retire Jeff Kent’s Number in Ceremony After Hall of Fame Induction

San Francisco Giants great Jeff Kent will be inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in July. The following month, he’ll be back in the Bay Area.

The Giants announced via release that they will retire his No. 21 on Aug. 29. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser on X (formerly Twitter) was among those that reported the ceremony.

Kent will join other Giants legends who have had their numbers retired including Bill Terry (3), Mel Ott (4), Carl Hubbell (11), Monte Irvin (20), Will Clark (22), Willie Mays (24), Barry Bonds (25), Juan Marichal (27), Orlando Cepeda (30), Gaylord Perry (36) and Willie McCovey (44).

Pitcher Christy Mathewson and manager John McGraw, who didn’t wear numbers, are also retired. In addition, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 is retired by all MLB teams.

Jeff Kent’s Legendary Career

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Kent was part of a controversial trade that sent him to San Francisco after the 1996 season, as the Giants traded then-All-Star Matt Williams in return. At the time, Kent was a good, but not great player. San Francisco unlocked his potential.

His presence at second base and in the lineup paid off immediately. For his six years in San Francisco, he had a bWAR of 31.6 — he finished with a 53.5 bWAR for his career. He slashed .297/.368/.535 with 175 home runs and 689 RBI. He was a right-handed hitter in a ballpark that doesn’t always treat right-handed hitters well.

Kent earned recognition every season he was in San Francisco. He was a three-time All-Star, a three-time National League Silver Slugger at his position and the 2000 National League MVP. That season he slashed .334/.424/.596 with 33 home runs and 125 RBI. He and Barry Bonds fueled the Giants run to the 2002 World Series, which ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Kent’s career ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008. By then, his 377 home runs were the most for any everyday second baseman and he had a career slash of .290/.356/.500. Even at age 40 with the Dodgers, he batted .280 in 121 games at his position.

Kent’s greatness was lost in the era he played in, overshadowed by those that used PEDs to fuel their success. The Baseball Writers Association of American chose not to elect him. The modern era panel did, recognizing that at his position he is among the best all-time. His 1,518 RBI is third among second basemen and his .500 slugging percentage is second.

