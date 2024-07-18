Los Angeles Dodgers Named Landing Spot for San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants weathered the storm a bit heading into the All-Star break, giving themselves a chance to still make the postseason despite a tough start. Factoring in all of the injuries this ball club has dealt with, it almost feels like a win they're only three games out of the third Wild Card spot.
While losing is never fun or acceptable, there has to be some context around the Giants' season. If it weren't for all of their injuries on the mound, the year would likely be much different than it's been.
The trade deadline will give the front office a way to improve, or it could cause them to sell off some of their most valuable pieces.
Ultimately, whatever happens over the next few weeks will help the front office make that decision.
If San Francisco comes out and doesn't play as well as this roster should, they might become sellers. But, they have two series against the Colorado Rockies which should give them a chance to win at least five of seven games.
Their matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers could change everything, though, as that four-game set starting on July 22 could be the biggest of this campaign.
In the event the Dodgers beat them and they don't take care of business against the Rockies, look for the Giants to start trading away players. If that's the case, there are multiple veterans on the roster who could help them land prospects in different deals.
Blake Snell would be the biggest name, as the 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner could help a contending team.
Christopher Kline of FanSided listed three destinations for the left-hander, including Los Angeles in his list.
"Does San Francisco want to send Snell to its foremost division rival? Maybe not, but if the Giants aren't ready to contend, they shouldn't let bad optics deter them from a fruitful transaction. The Dodgers would risk losing Snell in the offseason, while San Francisco gets a unique chance to pry valuable long-term assets out of Los Angeles' robust farm system."
Moving Snell would be to net San Francisco elite prospects, which is exactly what the Dodgers have.
Helping Los Angeles in the short term might hurt, but if any of these prospects pan out or become used in trades during the upcoming offseason, they should explore it.