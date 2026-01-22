Giants Legends Could Be Huge Part of Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2027

Jeff Kent will be the latest San Francisco Giants legend to take his place at the Baseball Hall of Fame later this year.

Next year the franchise could dominate the class.

Now that the 2026 Hall of Fame election is done, the first-time candidates for the Hall were unveiled on Wednesday. One long-time Giants start — and current president of baseball operations — Buster Posey should be on the ballot.

Later this year, the contemporary baseball era committee, which will meet in December to vote on managers, executives and umpires. Per the Athletic (subscription required), two former Giants managers could be considered — Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy.

The opportunity exists for Posey, Baker and Bochy to all be in the same Hall of Fame class next July.

The Giants’ Potential Hall of Fame Class

A first look at the potential first-timers on the 2027 @BaseballHall ballot 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y5y6f9K7aY — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2026

Posey was the backstop for three different World Series teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He slashed .302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs and 729 RBI. He retired after the 2021 season, with seven All-Star Game appearances.

Per The Athletic, Posey is one of four players in MLB history to win an MVP award, a rookie of the year award, multiple World Series rings, a Gold Glove and a batting title. The other three are Pete Rose, Frank Robinson and Albert Pujols.

Posey is now putting his stamp on the franchise as its top baseball decision-maker. He has already signed shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in franchise history and executed a huge trade for Rafael Devers. The pair now anchor a batting order that includes third baseman Matt Chapman and top prospect Bryce Eldridge.

Baker’s first coaching job was with the Giants under manager Roger Craig. He was elevated to manager in 1993 and led San Francisco for a decade, winning two NL West titles, three playoff berths and the 2002 World Series. Baker finished with an 840-715 record.

After leaving the Giants, he managed the Chicago Cubs (2003-06) the Cincinnati Reds (2008-13), the Washington Nationals (2016-17) and the Houston Astros (2020-23). With Houston he won his first World Series as a manager.

Baker is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins. He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few that have World Series rings as players and managers.

Bochy played in the Majors as a catcher but was never an everyday starter. He made his impression on the game as one of the best managers of the last quarter-century. He led the Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, along with leading the Texas Rangers to the 2023 World Series title.

He is 2,252-2,266 as a manager and has the sixth-most victories in baseball history. He passed Baker and Sparky Anderson during the 2025 season with the Rangers. He also led the San Diego Padres to the 1998 World Series.

