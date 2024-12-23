San Francisco Giants Add Intriguing Left-Handed Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The first offseason with former star catcher Buster Posey running the front office has been a successful one for the San Francisco Giants.
They made a huge addition to their lineup, signing shortstop Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers with a seven-year, $182 million. Their work may not be done, as Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles has also been linked to them as a target in free agency.
The Giants could use some help elsewhere on the roster, such as first base and maybe one more outfielder.
But, the team most recently made an addition to their organizational depth.
As shared by Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn on the FanSided Network on X, San Francisco has agreed to a Minor League deal with left-handed pitcher Antonio Jimenez.
Still only 23 years old, he has spent his entire professional career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He started in 2018 at only 17 years old in the Dominican Summer League.
The 5-11 hurler certainly isn’t an intimidating presence on the mound, but he gets the job done.
Jimenez has found some success in the Minor Leagues, being used as a starting pitcher and reliever at points. He has made 140 appearances, pitching 376.1 innings and recording an impressive 3.42 ERA.
His 2024 campaign started in Double-A Montgomery, where he made 25 appearances before earning a promotion to Triple-A in Durham.
Overall, his numbers are solid, as he could develop into a useful piece on a pitching staff down the road. He does a great job of limiting the long ball, surrendering 0.6 home runs per nine innings pitched. His 9.9 K/9 is solid, as the only real blemish is his control, as 3.9 BB/9 is a tad bit high.
Jimenez is a worthwhile addition for San Francisco, as he was the No. 26 prospect in their organization according to FanGraphs.